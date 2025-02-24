AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane has, despite thumping Magesi 3-0 at home at the weekend, insisted he wasn't pleased with his team, questioning his players' mentality at times.
Nkosikhona Radebe, Thabang Moremi and Andiswa Sithole scored the goals that inspired AmaZulu to their eighth league win of the campaign at Moses Mabhida Stadium, adding to relegation-threatened Magesi's woes.
"We're still not happy because we believe we can do much better than what we are doing now. You must have seen in previous games that we've let ourselves down, and I keep reminding the players that the only team that can beat AmaZulu is AmaZulu,'' Zwane, who steers the Usuthu ship alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi, said.
"It's just a case of mindset and belief from our players that we can be up there in the league, but we keep beating ourselves.''
Even so, Zwane reserved a special praise for 24-year-old right-back Radebe after scoring his maiden goal as a professional footballer.
Zwane still skeptical despite big win against Magesi
Image: Gerhard Duraan
AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane has, despite thumping Magesi 3-0 at home at the weekend, insisted he wasn't pleased with his team, questioning his players' mentality at times.
Nkosikhona Radebe, Thabang Moremi and Andiswa Sithole scored the goals that inspired AmaZulu to their eighth league win of the campaign at Moses Mabhida Stadium, adding to relegation-threatened Magesi's woes.
"We're still not happy because we believe we can do much better than what we are doing now. You must have seen in previous games that we've let ourselves down, and I keep reminding the players that the only team that can beat AmaZulu is AmaZulu,'' Zwane, who steers the Usuthu ship alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi, said.
"It's just a case of mindset and belief from our players that we can be up there in the league, but we keep beating ourselves.''
Even so, Zwane reserved a special praise for 24-year-old right-back Radebe after scoring his maiden goal as a professional footballer.
"We always knew that we’ll need certain players that will come and add value to the squad and Radebe is one of those players," Zwane said.
"We needed to obviously wait for the right moment with him because there’s no doubt about his talent. He is a player that can easily fit into any system, he's a very smart player on the ball and can read situations.
"I am happy he was able to open the scoring for us and that will boost his confidence, and now that's added competition for that position, it's a good headache to have because we need that competition to compete at this level."
Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United player Shaun Mogaila, who's out on bail after making two court appearances for being involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolchild in Tembisa in October last year, scored the team's solitary goal that helped them beat Chippa United 1-0 at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium. On Friday Richards Bay held Stellenbosch to a 1-1 draw.
SowetanLIVE
Power outage dims Hunt's milestone, match postponed
Congested fixtures force Riveiro's hand on rotation
It's 1,000 not out for genuine football man Gavin Hunt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos