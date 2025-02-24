The Brazilians mentor also insisted on the importance of taking it one game at a time, implying he wasn't yet thinking about the CAF Champions League quarterfinal versus his old club Esperance. Sundowns will face Esperance at home in April before the away leg seven days later.
“We need to continue to win games so that we can, obviously, in the end, have many points that allow us to win, but there’s a lot of games. The other day, someone was speaking about the draw of the Champions League and I laughed a lot and said, 'Please don’t make me think about something that is so far away','' the Sundowns coach stated.
Sundowns' next game is in the league against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Magesi, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Marumo v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso not fazed by Pirates' games in hand
'I'm not focused on Bucs' schedule'
Image: BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested he was not paying attention to title rivals Orlando Pirates' schedule as they have three games in hand, albeit admitting being ahead with games can prove advantageous for them.
Sundowns tightened their grip on the top spot, thumping 10-man TS Galaxy 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Iqraam Rayners netted a brace, while Peter Shalulile and Jayden Adams were also on target for the log leaders, who lead Pirates by 12 points. Sphiwe Mahlangu scored the Rockets' consolation goal as Victor Letsoalo was sent off in the 26th minute.
“I don't look at the schedule of Pirates, I don’t know. I know that they [Pirates] have some games behind, so they have to play these games some moment but I don’t know if we can win ours until then... eventually, it can be an advantage, but if we also lose points, it will not be an advantage,'' Cardoso said.
“So let’s wait and see. We got an advantage after their match [when they beat Pirates 4-1 almost two weeks ago], and immediately two days after, we lost these three points to Galaxy away. So, we need to focus on our job.”
The Brazilians mentor also insisted on the importance of taking it one game at a time, implying he wasn't yet thinking about the CAF Champions League quarterfinal versus his old club Esperance. Sundowns will face Esperance at home in April before the away leg seven days later.
“We need to continue to win games so that we can, obviously, in the end, have many points that allow us to win, but there’s a lot of games. The other day, someone was speaking about the draw of the Champions League and I laughed a lot and said, 'Please don’t make me think about something that is so far away','' the Sundowns coach stated.
Sundowns' next game is in the league against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Magesi, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Marumo v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns captain Themba Zwane nearing return to action
Cardoso content with facing ex-team Esperance in quarter finals
Cardoso says refs giving red cards to Mamelodi Sundowns ‘very easily’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos