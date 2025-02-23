Power outage dimmed SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt's special day as it forced their game against Golden Arrows, his 1,000th as a coach in the PSL, at Lucas Moripe Stadium to be called off after the first half on Sunday.
The game was deadlocked at 1-1 when it was abandoned after the first 45 minutes. SuperSport persisted with the same starting line-up that did duty when they demolished Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 at FNB Stadium last Tuesday. Conversely, Nhlanhla Zwane replacing Angelo van Rooi was the only change Arrows made to the starting XI that drew 1-all away to Cape Town City in their previous game early this month.
SuperSport United started the game brilliantly, stringing a few nice passes together and their dominance paid off as early as the fourth minute as Christian Saile struck from close range to break the deadlock. Saile's was teed-up by Brooklyn Poggenpoel, who neatly used his head to flick the ball for him to tap in.
Referee Siyabulela Nqunta halted play on the 22nd after the lights went out. Realising that the lights issue, supposedly because of load shedding, was persisting, the fourth official, Luxolo Bhadi, in consultation with both coaches allowed the play to resume after 10 minutes as the sun hadn't set.
Arrows found the equaliser two minutes after the resumption through Velemseni Ndwandwe, who excellently used the inside of his boot from almost 12 yards out to beat Ricardo Goss. It was Siboniso Cele who whipped in a nice cross to locate Ndwandwe. As the game progressed, the sky dusked, making it a little bit difficult for the players to see the ball.
The league is expected to announce a new date for this fixture soon.
SowetanLIVE
Power outage dims Hunt's milestone, match postponed
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Power outage dimmed SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt's special day as it forced their game against Golden Arrows, his 1,000th as a coach in the PSL, at Lucas Moripe Stadium to be called off after the first half on Sunday.
The game was deadlocked at 1-1 when it was abandoned after the first 45 minutes. SuperSport persisted with the same starting line-up that did duty when they demolished Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 at FNB Stadium last Tuesday. Conversely, Nhlanhla Zwane replacing Angelo van Rooi was the only change Arrows made to the starting XI that drew 1-all away to Cape Town City in their previous game early this month.
SuperSport United started the game brilliantly, stringing a few nice passes together and their dominance paid off as early as the fourth minute as Christian Saile struck from close range to break the deadlock. Saile's was teed-up by Brooklyn Poggenpoel, who neatly used his head to flick the ball for him to tap in.
Referee Siyabulela Nqunta halted play on the 22nd after the lights went out. Realising that the lights issue, supposedly because of load shedding, was persisting, the fourth official, Luxolo Bhadi, in consultation with both coaches allowed the play to resume after 10 minutes as the sun hadn't set.
Arrows found the equaliser two minutes after the resumption through Velemseni Ndwandwe, who excellently used the inside of his boot from almost 12 yards out to beat Ricardo Goss. It was Siboniso Cele who whipped in a nice cross to locate Ndwandwe. As the game progressed, the sky dusked, making it a little bit difficult for the players to see the ball.
The league is expected to announce a new date for this fixture soon.
SowetanLIVE
It's 1,000 not out for genuine football man Gavin Hunt
It's not like we won a cup, says Hunt
Hunt targets top-8 finish despite poor form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos