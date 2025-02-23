“Especially after what we did on Tuesday [beating Kaizer Chiefs]. We must be professional, plan properly and the result will take care of itself.”
When Hunt started coaching all those years ago, football was completely different and he's had to adapt to new trends.
“Over the years, football had changed completely, I have seen it all and I can write a book but I will have to leave the country when it comes out. There have been downs and ups and football is like that.
“Nobody can be at the top all the time, you just need to look at Pep Guardiola, he was at the top for a while and he is struggling now. You have to be resilient, you have to be reliable and you have to keep on doing your preparation, it doesn't change.”
Over the years Hunt has worked with many players and former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy is right up there with the best.
“I have worked with many special players. Benni McCarthy was there at the beginning when I started in the First Division around 1995. Every club I have worked at, there were special players.”
It's 1,000 not out for genuine football man Gavin Hunt
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
It was 27 years ago but coach Gavin Hunt remembers it vividly like it happened yesterday.
Having spent three years paying school fees in the National First Division, Hunt got a break as a coach with Seven Stars in 1998 and he vividly remembers his first match against Moroka Swallows at George Goch Stadium in Johannesburg.
Interestingly enough, his first match as a professional player was also against the once mighty Dude Birds at the same stadium.
As he approaches his 1,000th match as coach against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, Hunt looked back with fond memories on a journey that was not easy but worth every minute.
“It was a long time ago, but I remember my first match as coach was at George Goch Stadium against Swallows and I was with Seven Stars in 1998,” he said with a smile.
In those days, there was no internet or cellphones and football was not professional and technical like these days due to technological advancements that have taken over the world.
Hunt, who is one of the most successful coaches in South African football with four Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles and has won numerous domestic cup competitions, has 999 matches under his belt.
He has managed 416 wins, 287 draws and 296 losses and is trying to block out the noise of Sunday's rare occasion by focusing on getting three points against Arrows to move a few places in the standings.
“I am not the self-rewarding kind of guy and I don’t get too emotional with these types of things. But when it gets thrown into your face, it brings back a lot of memories of what you have been through over the years.
“It doesn’t get any easier, every day and every game is a challenge and we don’t expect an easy game on Sunday for sure. I don’t want to go out there with all this noise that has been made about the 1,000 matches and we don’t get the three points.
One of the special people that Hunt worked with was the late Thomas Madigage who was his assistant for many years at SuperSport United where they won league titles.
“We were very close, we had a good working relationship and it is sad what happened to him. We complemented each other and he was a good guy who had his way with players.”
There is a lot of emerging young coaches in the PSL and Hunt says they must not overcomplicate the game.
“Don't complicate the game, there are a lot of coaches who like to complicate the game by trying to coach through a computer. There is no better way than putting hours on the training ground to make players better than to sit with laptops and computers.
“You need to have an eye to see where are the problems and get yourselves educated and be patient. I spent three years in the First Division, I didn’t get the plum job straight away.
“Sometimes you have to do your apprenticeship before you get the rewards. It is difficult these days because in the modern world everything needs to be quick but you have to earn your stripes.”
