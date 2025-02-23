Having strongly demonstrated that he's not a fan of squad rotation since his arrival in SA in July 2022, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has implied he may give in as the fixture programme is about to get even crazier for them in the next two months.
Riveiro gave Bandile Shandu his first start of the season in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Goodman Mosele, who scored the winner in the 87th minute, got rare minutes after recovering from a long-term injury, coming off the bench to replace Makhehleni Makhaula two minutes after the hour mark. Siyabonga Ndlozi also made his second league appearance for the Buccaneers, replacing Deano van Rooyen in the 75th minute.
"If you have a look of what's coming in March [they have four games in March], in April [they have five fixtures in April], I think you'll find the answer there [if he will rotate the squad or not]. Games will come thick and fast...we're going to compete every three days and we are still going to play a lot of games away from home in the league," Riveiro.
Congested fixtures force Riveiro's hand on rotation
"Nedbank ... we are playing away [against SuperSport United in the last eight on a yet-to-be confirmed date on the weekend of March 8/9], Champions League on the 1st of April we have to play away [against MC Alger of Algeria], so we're going to spend a lot of time on the road and that's an extra load for the players as well. Every match we're going to play is going to be a final for us because it is what it is. When you go to war, you usually come back with some knocks and stuff like that."
Tshegofatso Mabasa scored Pirates' first goal, cancelling out Haashim Domingo's opener. The Sea Robbers lost their talismanic playmaker Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi to what looked like a quadriceps strain in the 62nd minute.
"We're losing some of our players because of injuries, but in a big squad like ours ... we're talking about 37 players [suggesting it won't be a problem to rotate the squad]. We have some players coming back from injuries ... like Goodman, Shandu it's been a while for him. It's really nice for all of us to see them on the field,'' Riveiro stated.
