Zwane irked by AmaZulu defence after lashing at Sekhukhune
'We can't concede goals like this and expect to be a better team'
Image: Philip Maeta
AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane has slammed his players' lack of commitment after their 4-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday and demands an immediate response against Magesi on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium (8pm).
Zwane was not pleased with how his side defended against Babina Noko, saying they conceded soft goals.
Usuthu have now conceded 26 goals in 18 matches and are second behind Marumo Gallants (30) and this is worrying for Zwane as he looks to find ways to stop the leaking defence.
"It is a worrying factor that, as a defender, you know already we’ve been conceding silly goals, then we still come here and let in goals like this," a disappointed Zwane said after their match against Sekhukhune.
"It's one thing we need to work on, we are working on it, and if you look at how we conceded today , [it's because of] sloppy defending. I'm one person that usually protects players but we can't carry on like this. We can't concede goals like this and expect to be a better team. We take the responsibility as coaches, but even the players need to come to the party."
Zwane hopes his side will improve against Magesi as they look to get back to winning ways and maintain their place in the top eight. "We let ourselves down. I mean we scored first, though we started slow, but we managed to get a goal from that moment, then we gained control of the game," he said.
"Then all of a sudden it is 1-1 then 2-1, and we are chasing the game after we had them. I believe we could have done better. You look at all the goals we conceded, we lost the ball in the middle of the park and all the goals were similar, out wide, because we lost the ball in the middle. We have to take the blame as the technical team and the players, we could have done better."
