Nkosi added that they learnt from other teams before in the second tier where they focused in both the knockout competition and the league only to collapse and lose out on promotion.
“The coach [Simo Dladla] always reminds us that our bread and butter is the league,” he said.
“The cup we are playing because we can't go into the game saying we are going to lose because we want to focus on the league, every match we play we prepare it the same way. We try to win every game to make it a habit.”
Durban have 34 points from 18 matches, five points ahead of second-placed Orbit College.
Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Friday: Highbury v Milford, Gelvandale
Saturday: Baroka v Durban, Global; Kruger v Lions, KaNyamazane; Callies v Leopards, Dobsonville; JDR v Spurs, Soshanguve; Venda v University of PTA, Thohoyandou
Sunday: Orbit v Casric, Olympia Park; Upington v Leruma, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs.
Promotion matters more than cup for Durban City
Striker Nkosi says Ke Yona dream run won't distract MFC club
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Durban City striker Bongumusa Nkosi insists they will not be distracted by their Nedbank Cup run when they resume the Motsepe Foundation Championship matches (MFC) this weekend.
The MFC log leaders reached the quarterfinal of the Keyona Cup last week when they edged Premiership's TS Galaxy 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium. As they shift their focus to the league, as they visit Baroka at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo on Saturday (3.30pm), Nkosi said their focus remains on winning the promotion rather than going far in the cup competition.
“Promotion is the only thing we want or something which we are focused on, but I don't believe the Nedbank Cup will distract us because we have enough quality players,” Nkosi stated.
“And if you check the line-ups from the league and cup are not the same and I believe we are on the same level where if the coach needs whoever is in the cup or league, we are all ready. We have enough depth to play in the cup and the league.”
