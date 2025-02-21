Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertuğral has lamented their bluntness in front of goals in recent games, feeling they also miss their injured instrumental winger Darwin González as Orlando Pirates loom large.
City have lost their last two league games by 2-0 scorelines to Magesi and Chippa United away and at home respectively. The indifferent Citizens face Pirates, a side Ertuğral beat 1-0 in his second game in charge in January, at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Ertuğral, who's also a former Pirates coach, had beaten Kaizer Chiefs, his former team as well, 1-0 in his first game in charge of City early in January. Since winning against Chiefs and Pirates, City have won once in the league with four defeats and one draw.
“Our problem is that we don't score and somehow that results in players dropping their heads. We get into the last third, the box entries are there as we are working on it every day and the patterns. When you have those entries, the players cut back, overcook passes,'' Ertuğral said.
“They [his players] are not precise enough ... they shoot when they shouldn't shoot and they go into the middle when they should pass the ball outside, to get the next player outside the line. There's uncertainty in the last third. We need to find solutions.''
Ertugral bemoans City's lack of goals
Out of form Citizens could face beating in Orlando
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Ertuğral also revealed González won't feature again against Pirates after missing the home defeat against Chippa midweek, while skipper Thami Mkhize will return, having also missed the Chippa game through a mild injury.
“We have some few problems with injuries, so the squad is a bit thin and we need to find solutions. A player like Darwin is missing but Thami will be available against Pirates,'' the City coach said.
Meanwhile, Pirates returned from Durban yesterday after their game against Golden Arrows never took place on Wednesday as the pitch at Mpumalanga Stadium was waterlogged. The Sea Robbers will be without suspended Kabelo Dlamini tomorrow.
Tonight: Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Pirates v CPT City, Orlando; Sundowns v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm); AmaZulu v Magesi, Mose Mabhida (8pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm).
