Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is pleased with how her squad, mainly made up of new players who've played for youth national teams, has gone about their business to prepare for a two-legged friendly against Lesotho amid torrential rains in Johannesburg.
In the first friendly, Banyana, who've been in camp since Tuesday, host Lesotho at UJ Soweto Campus Stadium on Saturday (1pm), and on Tuesday (6pm) they host their second match at the same venue.
TS Galaxy goalkeeper Dineo Magagula, Durban City midfielder Okuhle Sithole and Super Strikers forward Mavis Maiacane are among a number of new faces in the squad to do duty against Mehalalitoe.
"The weather hasn't really helped, with pitches being waterlogged, but we tried to make the most of things. I think you can feel the enthusiasm through the players... they're very excited to be here,'' Ellis said before trained at UJ Auckland Park Campus on Thursday.
"It's new [that they're in Banyana] for a lot of them. Though they played for Under-20 and Under-17 national teams and senior Cosafa, they haven't really been with the senior team. I am very excited to have this group. I think there's huge potential."
Ellis praises attitude of new Banyana players
Coach to use games against Lesotho to broaden pool of players for upcoming Wafcon
Ellis wants to use these two games against to broaden the pool of players she can choose from for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), hosted by Morocco from July 5-26 and beyond.
Banyana would be eager to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the title after winning the last edition in 2022. "This is the only time we can look at players because we have a Fifa date in March/April which we want to utilise with two games. It'll be the same in May/June because those are the last Fifa date [before Wafcon]. This is to add to the core group whether it's now for Wafcon or after,'' Ellis said.
Even so, Ellis admitted the fitness levels of the players were not yet up to scratch, he lauded their attitude. "We mustn't forget that [Hollywoodbets Super League and Sasol League] teams are still in preseason, so it hasn't been easy [as far as fitness levels are concerned] but it's been very encouraging to see, the attitude has been great,'' she said.
