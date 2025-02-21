Soccer

Ellis praises attitude of new Banyana players

Coach to use games against Lesotho to broaden pool of players for upcoming Wafcon

By Sihle Ndebele - 21 February 2025 - 07:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Banyana Banyana coach Dr Desiree Ellis with players during the South Africa national women's soccer team media open day at UJ Auckland Park Campus on Thursday.
Banyana Banyana coach Dr Desiree Ellis with players during the South Africa national women's soccer team media open day at UJ Auckland Park Campus on Thursday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is pleased with how her squad, mainly made up of new players who've played for youth national teams, has gone about their business to prepare for a two-legged friendly against Lesotho amid torrential rains in Johannesburg. 

In the first friendly, Banyana, who've been in camp since Tuesday, host Lesotho at UJ Soweto Campus Stadium on Saturday (1pm), and on Tuesday (6pm) they host their second match at the same venue.

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Dineo Magagula, Durban City midfielder Okuhle Sithole and Super Strikers forward Mavis Maiacane are among a number of new faces in the squad to do duty against Mehalalitoe.

"The weather hasn't really helped, with pitches being waterlogged, but we tried to make the most of things. I think you can feel the enthusiasm through the players... they're very excited to be here,'' Ellis said before trained at UJ Auckland Park Campus on Thursday.

"It's new [that they're in Banyana] for a lot of them. Though they played for Under-20 and Under-17 national teams and senior Cosafa, they haven't really been with the senior team. I am very excited to have this group. I think there's huge potential."

The weather hasn't really helped, with pitches being waterlogged, but we tried to make the most of things. I think you can feel the enthusiasm through the players... they're very excited to be here.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

Ellis wants to use these two games against  to broaden the pool of players she can choose from for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), hosted by Morocco from July 5-26 and beyond.

Banyana would be eager to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the title after winning the last edition in 2022. "This is the only time we can look at players because we have a Fifa date in March/April which we want to utilise with two games. It'll be the same in May/June because those are the last Fifa date [before Wafcon]. This is to add to the core group whether it's now for Wafcon or after,'' Ellis said.

Even so, Ellis admitted the fitness levels of the players were not yet up to scratch, he lauded their attitude. "We mustn't forget that [Hollywoodbets Super League and Sasol League] teams are still in preseason, so it hasn't been easy [as far as fitness levels are concerned] but it's been very encouraging to see, the attitude has been great,'' she said.

SowetanLIVE

Ellis dedicates defeat to South Africans

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicated their 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in a friendly, played in the early hours of Tuesday in Montego Bay, to “the ...
Sport
2 months ago

Ramalepe calls for consistency in Banyana selection

Banyana Banyana stalwart Lebogang Ramalepe, 33, doesn't like the idea of bringing in a lot of new faces to the national team set-up, feeling the ...
Sport
2 months ago

Reggae Girlz right test for Banyana – Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is adamant Jamaica – especially their Manchester City star striker Khadija Shaw – will give them a physical ...
Sport
2 months ago

Ellis predicts Africa World Cup from women

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, who on Wednesday was inducted into the SA Hall of Fame, has predicted a women's team will be Africa's first Fifa ...
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC