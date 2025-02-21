The Sundowns coach said that he hasn't been paying too much attention to Esperance since leaving them. Even if both Sundowns and Pirates progress to the semifinals, they won't face off as the Tshwane giants would face either Al Ahly or Al Hilal, while Bucs would take on the winner of the second quarterfinal between Pyramids and AS FAR. Pirates and Downs would meet in the final should they come through the last eight and semifinals.
Cardoso content with facing ex-team Esperance in quarter finals
Downs coach glad he’s not up against Bucs in last-eight
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained why he didn't want Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals, admitting getting his former team, Esperance, evoked emotions.
Cardoso was at the helm of Esperance when the Tunisian giants knocked Sundowns out of the Champions League in the semifinals last season. Cardoso, who joined Sundowns in December, replacing Manqoba Mngqithi, sounded pleased they weren't pitted against Pirates, who'll instead face Algerian side US Alger instead.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"I didn't want to play Pirates because I think that's much more beautiful for the competition that we don't have, let's say a national game but we make it international,'' Cardoso said on Thursday, reacting to the draw that was held at CAF broadcast partner beIN SPORTS' studios in the Qatari capital, Doha.
"Obviously there are emotions I experience at the moment [after learning that Esperance were their opponents] we had very good moments there, performed very well, so it's normal that there're emotions but I am focused on Sundowns...I also want to leave a mark here."
The Sundowns coach said that he hasn't been paying too much attention to Esperance since leaving them. Even if both Sundowns and Pirates progress to the semifinals, they won't face off as the Tshwane giants would face either Al Ahly or Al Hilal, while Bucs would take on the winner of the second quarterfinal between Pyramids and AS FAR. Pirates and Downs would meet in the final should they come through the last eight and semifinals.
"The team [Esperance] changed a little bit after buying a few players in January. I can confess that after I left them to come here, I didn't watch their games to see how they play but I follow their results...but I haven't watched any game and I don't know how they're playing. I think we should worry about ourselves,'' Cardoso said.
Jose Riveiro's Pirates will play the first leg away, while Sundowns will start at home. The first legs are billed for April 1/2 with the return fixtures on April 8/9.
Meanwhile, In the Confederation Cup, Stellenbosch were pitted against Egyptian giants Zamalek, who are the defending champions. Stellies will host Zamalek in the first leg on April 2, with the second leg billed for Cairo seven days later.
Champions League draw (April 1/2 and April 8/9)
Al Ahly v Al Hilal; Pyramids v AS FAR; Sundowns v Esperance; Pirates v MC Alger
Confed Cup draw (April 2 and April 9)
Stellenbosch v Zamalek; Asec Mimosas v RS Berkane; CS Constantine v USM Alger; Al Masry v Simba
