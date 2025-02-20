Mogaila is now out on bail after he made two court appearances, with the case being postponed to May 19.
We are being supportive – Seema explains why he fielded Mogaila
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has explained the reasons behind playing Shaun Mogaila during their 4-2 win over AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolchild in Tembisa in October last year.
Mogaila is now out on bail after he made two court appearances, with the case being postponed to May 19.
Seema said this is the way to show they support him during his difficult times.
“He is a player that has been registered to us and of course, he has an unfortunate incident that happened and the team gave him support and time to deal with it,” Seema told the media during the post-match press conference.
“And now he is back and we are happy with the first game after a long time. We are happy with the contribution that he made. And yeah, look, he is the player that we know.
“The only thing that we are doing is that we put that behind our back, of course, and then we try to give him support so that he can continue working for the team.
“The team has been supporting him. You can see the way he is playing. Yeah, it was very unfortunate, it can happen to any one of us but he needed support, he needed time which he was given.
“Now it's time for him to go back and then try to also clear his mind with something that he is doing and let's see. I'm happy with the performance after a long time the way he came.”
Mogaila went on to prove an assist for the first goal scored by Andy Boyeli before Keletso Makgalwa and a brace by Linda Mntambo to help the team collect three points.
Etiosa Ighodaro and Elmo Kambindu scored for Usuthu. Seema was also pleased with the results and hopes they will build on the victory when they visit Chippa United on Saturday at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium at 3.30pm.
“Credit must go to the players because we knew how they would come and we tried to stop them but the goal that we conceded was soft,” he said.
“I think overall the guys did well, you can see the energy and the substitute also brought energy. Credit must go to the club. The players are working hard and we must continue winning our games.”
