Mohafe laments February 'curse' after Polokwane's third defeat

20 February 2025 - 12:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Phuti Mohafe coach of Polokwane City
Image: Philip Maeta

Despite suffering three successive victories across all competitions, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe doesn't think they are going through a slump but feels they have been unfortunate.

On Tuesday, Rise and Shine lost 0-1 to Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium and have not won since February 1 when they beat Chippa United 1-0.

They drew with TS Galaxy before losing to Richards Bay, Stellenbosch and now Magesi. Mohafe is optimistic they will turn the corner soon and said their performances have not been bad in all the matches they failed to get results.

“There are two months that I hate; they hurt the team. The months of November and February, every time we reach these periods we tend to lose matches,” Mohafe stated.

“I can't say it's a slump, it's just that we were so unfortunate not to win this match [against Magesi]. We played better than the two matches and we carried ourselves well. But the thing is if you don't shoot at goal, you won't score.

“I think this is what happened with us, we didn't create that much. Hence we didn't win the match. It was not a tough match for us, we were just unfortunate.”

In those four matches, Rise and Shine have failed to score a goal and Mohafe said they are hard at work to change things around.

“I think we are so unfortunate in finishing, we are not scoring enough but it's something we are working on,” he said.

“We think we will get it right and we hope our next match we will get some goals and we will keep on working hard in the training field to improve our goalscoring chances. 

“I think everyone has prepared well for the second round, we always know that the second round of the league is a difficult one. So, everyone wants to win, some want to maintain their possession, others want to move away from relegation and others are fighting for the top eight.

“Is just how you maintain your team, with us these three matches the results were not on our side. I can say the second round is tough.”

Also on Tuesday, Chippa United returned to winning ways when they beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Athlone Stadium, while Stellenbosch edged TS Galaxy 3-2 at Mbombela Stadium.    

