SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has downplayed their demolition of Kaizer Chiefs in what was his 999th game coaching in the top-flight, insisting it was not like they had won a cup.
SuperSport, who had never scored more than one goal in the league this season, turned on the heat on Chiefs at FNB Stadium, thanks to goals from Samir Nurković, Christian Saile, Ghampani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu on Tuesday.
Chiefs' consolation goal was netted by Glody Lilepo in a game where Gaston Sirino was sent off in the 69th minute. “Well, it's three points ... we never won a cup, we never won anything tonight but we just got three points," said Hunt.
“So, we have to get ourselves out of the difficult situation we're in. We haven't done well in the league and we know that but it's not for a lack of effort and trying ... the commitment has always been there but sometimes in football, you don't get the results you deserve.”
It's not like we won a cup, says Hunt
Matsatsantsa coach credits luck for his club’s thumping of Amakhosi in his 999th game
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Hunt suggested they were fortunate to score four goals, highlighting he had seen his side play better before but never won. He even made references to their previous two games against Amakhosi. “I think I've seen us play better this season but we got the result [today]. To see the ball go into the net, which is something we haven't done well this season, was good, especially the first two goals.
“The first game we played against Chiefs, 4-0 [defeat] in the cup [the Carling Knockout last October], we should have won that game, and then the next game we won 1-0 [also last October] but Chiefs should have beaten us in the league. So, that's what happens sometimes but we have to keep grinding and try to get a combination together.”
Before scoring four on Tuesday, Matsatsantsa had scored only seven goals in their previous 11 league games. Hunt was still not convinced that they've turned the corner, bemoaning lack of consistency as a norm in the division as they next face Golden Arrows at home on Sunday (5.45pm). “I don't think this win means we have turned the corner.
"I think in SA football only one or two teams are consistent and the rest are [winning] this week [and losing next week], you'll never know. It's difficult for me to say this win will turn things around because you'll never know next week,'' said Hunt.
SowetanLIVE
