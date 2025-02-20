Soccer

Chiefs’ drubbing by SuperSport ‘an accident’ – Nabi

Coach feels fatigue creeped in in 4-1 home loss

20 February 2025 - 12:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Apologetic about Tuesday's 4-1 humiliation by SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs' Nasreddine Nabi has entreated the Amakhosi faithful not to doubt the team based on this “accident” defeat at home.

Former Chiefs men, Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile, scored in the first half, while Ghampani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu found the back of the net in the second stanza to give the visitors a big win. It was also SuperSport's first win in the league since December 14 when they beat Magesi 1-0.

At FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Glody Lilepo scored for Amakhosi, who finished the game with 10 men after  Gaston Sirino was sent off with 21 minutes left on the clock.

“It is true that today's result hurts them [Chiefs' fans] and I am also the first person that it hurts as well as them. This is not a game that they should use to judge their team or at least the potential of their team,” Nabi said. 

“This kind of accident happens in all championships, and it can even happen that the score is higher than what we've seen today. It's not possible to be a good team three days earlier and then three days after you are a weak team, it's not possible.”

As I said, we cannot always give excuses but I'm very understanding when it comes to my players and today I understood that they gave their best like in the previous games and they were tire
Kaizer Chiefs' Nasreddine Nabi

Chiefs had thumped Chippa United 3-0 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Saturday. Nabi feels fatigue creeped in against SuperSport who had last played last Wednesday when they beat second-tier side Cape Town Spurs 2-1 in the same round of the Ke Yona Cup at home. 

“As I said, we cannot always give excuses but I'm very understanding when it comes to my players and today I understood that they gave their best like in the previous games and they were tired,” the Amakhosi coach said. 

Chiefs have now suffered 24 league defeats against SuperSport, more than against any other team in the PSL era. Amakhosi won't be in action this weekend as they were initially billed to face Royal AM after Thwihli Thwahla was placed under Sars’ curatorship, which forced the league to indefinitely suspend their fixtures.

Amakhosi's next game is away to Mamelodi Sundowns on March 1.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Saturday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Pirates v CPT City, Orlando; Sundowns v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm); AmaZulu v Magesi, Mose Mabhida (8pm)

Sunday: Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm).

SowetanLIVE

Cardoso unhappy with 'soft' red cards against Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso seems irritated by the number of red cards his players are getting after Denis Onyango was sent off during ...
Sport
8 hours ago

It's not like we won a cup, says Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has downplayed their demolition of Kaizer Chiefs in what was his 999th game coaching in the top-flight, insisting ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Lunga lauds Downs physio team for staying fit

With Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso stressing about the tough schedule in the PSL and having to tackle fixture congestion by rotating the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC