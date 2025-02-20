Chiefs had thumped Chippa United 3-0 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Saturday. Nabi feels fatigue creeped in against SuperSport who had last played last Wednesday when they beat second-tier side Cape Town Spurs 2-1 in the same round of the Ke Yona Cup at home.
Chiefs’ drubbing by SuperSport ‘an accident’ – Nabi
Coach feels fatigue creeped in in 4-1 home loss
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Apologetic about Tuesday's 4-1 humiliation by SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs' Nasreddine Nabi has entreated the Amakhosi faithful not to doubt the team based on this “accident” defeat at home.
Former Chiefs men, Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile, scored in the first half, while Ghampani Lungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu found the back of the net in the second stanza to give the visitors a big win. It was also SuperSport's first win in the league since December 14 when they beat Magesi 1-0.
At FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Glody Lilepo scored for Amakhosi, who finished the game with 10 men after Gaston Sirino was sent off with 21 minutes left on the clock.
“It is true that today's result hurts them [Chiefs' fans] and I am also the first person that it hurts as well as them. This is not a game that they should use to judge their team or at least the potential of their team,” Nabi said.
“This kind of accident happens in all championships, and it can even happen that the score is higher than what we've seen today. It's not possible to be a good team three days earlier and then three days after you are a weak team, it's not possible.”
Chiefs had thumped Chippa United 3-0 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Saturday. Nabi feels fatigue creeped in against SuperSport who had last played last Wednesday when they beat second-tier side Cape Town Spurs 2-1 in the same round of the Ke Yona Cup at home.
“As I said, we cannot always give excuses but I'm very understanding when it comes to my players and today I understood that they gave their best like in the previous games and they were tired,” the Amakhosi coach said.
Chiefs have now suffered 24 league defeats against SuperSport, more than against any other team in the PSL era. Amakhosi won't be in action this weekend as they were initially billed to face Royal AM after Thwihli Thwahla was placed under Sars’ curatorship, which forced the league to indefinitely suspend their fixtures.
Amakhosi's next game is away to Mamelodi Sundowns on March 1.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Pirates v CPT City, Orlando; Sundowns v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm); AmaZulu v Magesi, Mose Mabhida (8pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3.30pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm).
SowetanLIVE
