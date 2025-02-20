Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso seems irritated by the number of red cards his players are getting after Denis Onyango was sent off during their 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
Onyango's red card was his second this season after he was sent off against Polokwane City in the MTN8 earlier this season and this has brought the number of dismissals to nine.
Other red cards were Ronwen Williams, Divine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas [twice], Tashreeq Matthews and Khuliso Mudau.
Cardoso feels referees are now giving his players soft red cards and is not pleased with the trend as this is the second match in succession after Matthews was sent off against Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.
“The way the game finished was not the best in terms of having to deal again with a red card. I think the cards are becoming too easy to be given to our players and I don't want to speak [about it]. It has nothing to do with Marumo,” Cardoso said after the match.
"[It] has to do in general with teams that play against Sundowns always find the moment to stop the game to deal with the moment where we are stronger to achieve our goal.
“Denis received a yellow card and then a red card. I think the red cards for Sundowns are becoming very cheap. They come up easily.”
The victory saw Masandawana move 12 points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the table after the come-from-behind win through goals from Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Iqraam Rayners.
Cardoso unhappy with 'soft' red cards against Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Junior Dion scored the only goal for Gallants. Cardoso is optimistic that Williams will be available when they host TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 5.45pm.
“Ronwen is our first goalkeeper and Denis has been on the good level because today [Wednesday], again, I remember he [made] a wonderful save from a header that could have been dangerous,” he said.
“So, he has been on the [good] level, but I believe that Ronwen will have recovered from a small problem that he had today and he will be able to go on goal.
“Otherwise, we have Jody [February], we have Sanele [Tshabalala], we have Reyaad Pieterse. So, for sure, someone will stand up if we need some goalkeeper.”
