Soccer

Bucs, Downs avoid each other in CAF quarterfinal draw

20 February 2025 - 18:24
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro's wish not to play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals came to fruition as the two local giants avoided each other in the tournament's last eight draw.

The draw ceremony was held at beIN SPORTS studios in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. 

Sundowns, 2016 champions, will face Esperance of in the quarterfinals. Ironically, the current Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso knocked the Brazilians out in the semifinals with the same Tunisian heavyweights last season. Esperance also features Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana in their ranks. 

Pirates will face MC Alger of Algeria in the quarterfinals, hoping to reach their first semifinals since 2013, where they lost the final to Al Ahly. Even if both Sundowns and Pirates progress to the semifinals, they won't face off as the Tshwane giants would face either Al Ahly or Al Hilal, while Bucs would take on the winner of the second quarterfinal between Pyramids and AS FAR. 

“We do have conversations amongst ourselves within the technical staff on which team would be better for us to face, basically for the way we play football more than anything else,'' Riveiro said last week when quizzed about the prospect of facing Sundowns in the quarterfinals.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

"But if it is Sundowns, it will be a big clash for the country, and it will attract a lot of attention, but hopefully not now, but a little bit later in the competition."

Pirates will play the first leg away, while Sundowns will start at home. The first legs are billed for April 1/2 with the return fixtures on April 8/9.

Sundowns and Pirates are the only SA teams to win the Champions League, with the latter's victory coming way back in 1995. 

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC, the local Confederation Cup debutants, have been pitted against Egyptian giants Zamalek, who are the defending champions, in the first quarterfinals of this tournament. Stellies will host Zamalek in the first leg on April 2, with the second leg billed for Cairo seven days later.

Should Stellies overcome Zamalek, they will entertain the winner of the fourth quarterfinals between Egypt's Al Masry and Simba of Tanzania, coached by the son of the soil, Fadlu David, in the semifinals.

Champions League draw

Al Ahly v Al Hilal; Pyramids v AS FAR; Sundowns v Esperance; Pirates v MC Alger

Confed Cup draw

Stellenbosch v Zamalek; Asec Mimosas v RS Berkane; CS Constantine v USM Alger; Al Masry v Simba 

SowetanLIVE

