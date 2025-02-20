"But if it is Sundowns, it will be a big clash for the country, and it will attract a lot of attention, but hopefully not now, but a little bit later in the competition."
Pirates will play the first leg away, while Sundowns will start at home. The first legs are billed for April 1/2 with the return fixtures on April 8/9.
Sundowns and Pirates are the only SA teams to win the Champions League, with the latter's victory coming way back in 1995.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC, the local Confederation Cup debutants, have been pitted against Egyptian giants Zamalek, who are the defending champions, in the first quarterfinals of this tournament. Stellies will host Zamalek in the first leg on April 2, with the second leg billed for Cairo seven days later.
Should Stellies overcome Zamalek, they will entertain the winner of the fourth quarterfinals between Egypt's Al Masry and Simba of Tanzania, coached by the son of the soil, Fadlu David, in the semifinals.
Champions League draw
Al Ahly v Al Hilal; Pyramids v AS FAR; Sundowns v Esperance; Pirates v MC Alger
Confed Cup draw
Stellenbosch v Zamalek; Asec Mimosas v RS Berkane; CS Constantine v USM Alger; Al Masry v Simba
Bucs, Downs avoid each other in CAF quarterfinal draw
Image: Lefty Shivambu
