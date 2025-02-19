Soccer

We've not arrived yet – Da Gama after Magesi's win over Polokwane

19 February 2025 - 11:57
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Owen Da Gama head coach of Magesi FC during the Betway Premiership match between Polokwane City and Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Polokwane.
Owen Da Gama head coach of Magesi FC during the Betway Premiership match between Polokwane City and Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta

Magesi coach Owen Da Gama has suggested his team is on the right track but cautioned that they have not arrived after two successive wins in the Betway Premiership.

Dikwena tša Meetse registered victories against Cape Town City 2-0 and Polokwane City 1-0. Though they remained second from the bottom of the log table with 14 points from 17 matches, Da Gama was pleased with the current run and urged his players to build from it.

“I think it is a culmination of hard work and tactical acumen. I think we have approached both games so far solid and we made sure we understand their strengths and their weaknesses as well,” Da Gama stated after his side beat Polokwane 1-0 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

“I think we capitalised on that [and] all credit must go to the players. They are working hard and they want it badly.”

Thabang Sibanyoni's first-half strike was enough to Magesi collect all three points and Da Gama disclosed that they will only get better once other players return from injuries.

When I got here the team was divided into groups, so I tried to fix that and get it right on the field.
Owen Da Gama

“We are not yet there, there are still some tactical aspects of the game that we want to work on and we have been having a lot of injuries and some of the players who have been impactful such as [Edmore] Chirambadare, he is a top player and helped this team win the Carling Knockout.

“Let's be honest, he had a big say and he has been out now for two months. We are just hoping to get a full complement of players and avoid injuries because that's the catalyst for any team in the Premiership – injuries.

“Those injuries can affect the performance of the team and you can see with Polokwane, without [Thabang] Matukudi they are struggling.

“When I got here the team was divided into groups, so I tried to fix that and get it right on the field. I think we have managed to move a step closer to where I think we can perform without pressure.

“There is still a lot of pressure, but at least there are good signs. It's a good sign for me that we are on the right track, we've not arrived yet.

“Once you get that monkey off your back it takes a lot of weight off the players and they see better things.”

Magesi will look to continue with that run when they visit AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in their league match.

