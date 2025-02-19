Royal players told to be ready for action amid

Amid reports that Sars was finalising the process of either selling or liquidating Royal AM, the club's hierarchy has told the players and the coaching staff to remain calm, promising the team “will return to action soon”.
A source at the club told Sowetan Tuesday that on Monday, the club's CEO Sinky Mnisi addressed the players and the technical panel after the team returned to training on Sunday, two days after the employees received their January salaries.
“Sinky addressed the players and coaches yesterday [on Monday]. He said there's no need to worry because the club was going nowhere as they are having positive engagements with the PSL to find solutions,” the source stated.
“Bra Sinky promised the team will be playing games soon,” noted the mole.
Royal remain bottom of the log with eight points from 11 games, having last played a game on December 29 when they lost 3-1 away to TS Galaxy.
By the look of things, the club's Monday meeting with players and coaches was just a time-buying ploy as it looks likely Sars will put their status on the market after court proceedings.
The sale of Thwihli Thwahla would leave the league with some difficult decisions to make as it may call for the team's postponed fixtures to be played under new owners.
PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said they were not aware that the club was already up for sale, albeit admitting they were aware of the court judgment that allows Sars to decide on Mkhize's assets, including the troubled club.
“We are aware of the judgment of the court but if [the club] is up for sale, I'm not aware,” Madlala stated. “We have read the judgment, that's all I can say. We can't have a take right now.”
Royal general manager Richard Makhoba refused to comment, saying the club had decided not to speak to the media any more.
“I don't want to speak to you, you guys [media] write what you don't know. You are selling your papers, you have your sources, you might as well write what you think is right,” Makhoba furiously said.
“You wrote what is not there, yesterday [Monday] you guys wrote that the club has been sold when the court has granted [judgment], what do you want to achieve guys?
“Why are you hating this woman [chair Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize]? You always want to write everything that takes the brand into the dustbin.”
