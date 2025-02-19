Mabasa chases Vilakazi's top scorer record, Arrows scalp

As he's now 15 goals away from becoming the club's all-time top scorer, Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa has made it clear that he's gunning for this feat, adding he wants to break every record at the club.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
As he's now 15 goals away from becoming the club's all-time top scorer, Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa has made it clear that he's gunning for this feat, adding he wants to break every record at the club.
Retired midfielder Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi is Pirates' all-time leading scorer with 58 goals. Mabasa has already scored 44 times from 114 appearances in a Pirates shirt, putting him second on the side's all-time scorers list.
The 28-year-old striker is expected to continue leading Pirates' attack when they face Golden Arrows in the league at Mpumalanga Stadium tonight (7.30pm) after netting his second hat-trick of the season when they beat Baroka 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tie at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
“Definitely it [becoming Pirates' all-time top scorer] is something that I am looking at. As a striker, I pride myself on the chances that I take,'' Mabasa said on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw at SuperSport Studios in Randburg, northern Joburg, on Monday night.
“Being able to leave a mark [and] a legacy at this club would be something great for me, because it's a club that I supported from a young age, so it'd mean a lot to me ... and it's something that I am chasing.”
Mabasa is also hell-bent on breaking more records at Pirates. “Scoring hat-tricks is something truly special. Look, I am looking to break every record that I will stumble across,'' said the lad from Botshabelo in the Free State.
Pirates were drawn away to SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup last eight. However, Bucs' immediate focus is on the league as they aim to close the gap between themselves and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Mabasa revealed.
“We're chasing [Sundowns] in the league. We know what we have to do ... we have to win our games and hope that a few other results elsewhere go our way as well, but there's no pressure on us. We take it one game at a time and our focus now is on Arrows,'' Mabasa said.
By yesterday, the league hadn't confirmed the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal dates and venues, but they are scheduled for the weekend of March 8 and 9.
