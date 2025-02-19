But they will be without Tashreeq Matthews due to suspension after getting a red card against Home Defenders.
Lunga lauds Downs physio team for staying fit
Image: Philip Maeta
With Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso stressing about the tough schedule in the PSL and having to tackle fixture congestion by rotating the squad, defender Divine Lunga has praised their physios who have managed to keep them focused and fresh.
The Brazilians will play their third match in a space of a week tonight when they visit Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium for their Betway Premiership fixture.
Lunga admitted that it has not been easy as they are competing on all fronts, the CAF Champions League, league and the Nedbank Cup.
"Our fixtures are not easy but the physio team is doing its job in a good way. They always ask us to stay focused so we can manage our games,” Lunga stated.
“It is not going to be an easy game, Marumo Gallants are a good team. They play well and I think it is going to be a tricky one, but we will do our best to come back with maximum points.”
After their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy in their last league match last week, Masandawana are determined to collect three points and maintain their lead at the top of the table.
The last time the Brazilians lost back-to-back matches in the league was in the 2018/19 season when they lost to Cape Town City and Polokwane City.
“I think listening to the coach helps you make it easy for yourself, that's what I do every year,” Lunga said. “If the coach sees something, I have to try to understand it and push myself to it so I can become a better player.”
Having watched from the stands during their 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday, Sundowns regulars are expected to return to the starting line-up tonight as they look to avoid a successive league defeat.
But they will be without Tashreeq Matthews due to suspension after getting a red card against Home Defenders.
