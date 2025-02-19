“So, as a professional player, you must do the job. They are ruthless in a lot of aspects, there are a lot of elements that they have added to their game.
“Whatever they throw at us ... we should be prepared. We are playing at home and we have a pretty good record, thanks to the people of Bloemfontein, they are supporting us and we hope they continue to do so because their backing has proven vital to us.
“The results we are getting have shown that, and anything can happen on Wednesday.”
After suffering two successive defeats to Richards Bay and AmaZulu in the league, Gallants returned to winning ways when they beat Usuthu 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.
Gallants aim to do a Galaxy on Sundowns
They are not unbeatable – Nhlapho
Image: Philip Maeta
Marumo Gallants defender Siyabonga Nhlapho says they plan to copy TS Galaxy's success during their 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns last week when they host the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership match at Dr Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Nhlapho said Galaxy's victory made them believe they can do the same tonight, but that he expects Sundowns to play differently against them.
“What TS Galaxy did is something we can also take to our game. [But] how they played against Galaxy might be different from how they play against us,” Nhlapho told the media after the Nedbank Cup draw on Monday, where they were pitted against Durban City in the quarterfinals.
Having played Sundowns in the Carling Knockout where they lost 0-2 at home in November, Nhlapho disclosed that they will have to revisit that match to see what went wrong.
“We just have to be prepared because we know they are a good ball-playing team, but so are we. We played them in the Carling Cup, we can always revisit that, we lost 2-0 and I think it was a small margin on the day,” he said.
“They had a penalty and I think they scored in the last minute to make it 2-0, so it was not that dismal and we can revisit that to try and see what we can do to get a goal against them like TS Galaxy did."
