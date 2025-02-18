Soccer

September urges Chippa to win away games

18 February 2025 - 08:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Andile Jali of Chippa during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Chippa United coach Thabo September has stressed the importance of improving their away form if they are to avoid being drawn into relegation talks towards the end of the season. 

Last season, the Chilli Boys uncharacteristically ensured they were safe from the dreaded axe when they still had at least five games left, allowing them to be pressure-free on the last stretch. 

September wants to see the same this season, urging his troops to pull up their socks and start to win on the road, having won one of their seven away league games so far this season with five defeats and a draw. 

“We are left with only six home matches and nine away ... we start with Cape Town City [at Athlone Stadium tonight at 7.30pm] and we're focused on that. We have always made sure that when we play at home, we put authority but away it's been difficult,” September said.

“We have only won once, against Magesi [4-1 almost three weeks ago] away this season, so we have to shift the mentality as well to say when we go away we should also collect points.

“For us to get to where we were last season, where we escaped relegation when there were still many games left, we need to step up now by winning our away matches, starting against City.”

Heading into tonight's clash against City, Chippa are still reeling from 3-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 defeat away to Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend. September suggested they did all they could but it was not meant to be against Amakhosi.

“I think our approach was good. We had moments when we broke their attack. It was a cup game, so we never sat back and in the second half, they opened us up and scored two goals,” the Chippa mentor reflected.

Tonight the Chilli Boys will be boosted by the return of instrumental right-back Sirgio Kammies, who missed the Chiefs game through suspension. 

