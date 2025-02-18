Soccer

Motlhalo happy to be back 'home' after rejoining Glasgow City

18 February 2025 - 10:55
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Linda Motlhalo of Glasgow City lifts the trophy after a 0-1 victory during the Scottish Women's Premier League match at Ibrox Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Banyana Banyana star Linda “Randfontein Ronaldinho” Motlhalo says it was an easy decision for her to return to Glasgow City after enduring a difficult spell in the US with Racing Louisville, where she struggled for game time.

The 26-year-old Motlhalo rejoined Glasgow on Valentine's Day, having left the club for Louisville in January last year. The Banyana ace, who helped Glasgow win the league in the 2022/23 season, signed a one-year deal.

“I am so happy to be back. My return brings back a lot of memories. Why I came back? Glasgow will always be my home ... I call it my second home,'' Motlhalo, who only made three appearances in a Louisville shirt, told her club's media team.

“I remember when I first left, Leanne [Ross, who's the side's coach] and all the staff members said 'whenever you want to come back, just know that this will always be your home' and I didn't even think twice when they called and said 'you can come back'. I got the call and I told my agent that's where I am going.''

Motlhalo desires to enjoy her football again and forge new relationships in her return to Scottish football. The Banyana midfielder couldn't stop raving about the bond she shares with Glasgow fans.

“What I am looking forward to is just to enjoy my football, make friends and get to the speed of the game. The supporters here are ... I don't even know how to describe them but they're supportive. They are more like a family,'' Motlhalo noted.

“They never stopped sending me messages even after leaving ... they mean a lot to me and I appreciate their support.''

Motlhalo has set her sight on helping Glasgow win the league and Scottish Cup. They are second on the SWPL1 table at 52 points level with leaders Rangers, who have a better goal difference.

“What would be a success for me is winning the league and the Scottish Cup, especially because I've never won the Scottish Cup,'' Motlhalo said.

