Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Bruce Bvuma has lauded the role their supporters have played to spur on the team in recent games, urging them to carry on.
Chiefs host SuperSport United in a league fixture at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm). At the weekend, Amakhosi outshone Chippa United 3-0 in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the same venue, where they pulled a decent crowd who created an electrifying atmosphere, powering them into victory.
“We've been playing good football and the supporters are getting back to the stadium and that's what we need. Having our supporters in the stadium pushes us to give more, it pushes us to not give up and give our best and continue playing good football,” Bvuma said.
“Our supporters should continue to support us as they saw we managed to push through in the Chippa game and won convincingly because of their support. So, we need them more than ever now going into the last part of the season.”
Bvuma underlined that “big team” SuperSport can't be taken lightly as they have “a good coach” in Gavin Hunt. Even so, Bvuma suggested they were focused on what they could offer rather than paying too much attention to Matsatsantsa's strengths.
Chiefs aim to prolong 'positive vibes'
Bvuma calls on fans to back team against 'tough' United
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Bruce Bvuma has lauded the role their supporters have played to spur on the team in recent games, urging them to carry on.
Chiefs host SuperSport United in a league fixture at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm). At the weekend, Amakhosi outshone Chippa United 3-0 in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the same venue, where they pulled a decent crowd who created an electrifying atmosphere, powering them into victory.
“We've been playing good football and the supporters are getting back to the stadium and that's what we need. Having our supporters in the stadium pushes us to give more, it pushes us to not give up and give our best and continue playing good football,” Bvuma said.
“Our supporters should continue to support us as they saw we managed to push through in the Chippa game and won convincingly because of their support. So, we need them more than ever now going into the last part of the season.”
Bvuma underlined that “big team” SuperSport can't be taken lightly as they have “a good coach” in Gavin Hunt. Even so, Bvuma suggested they were focused on what they could offer rather than paying too much attention to Matsatsantsa's strengths.
“SuperSport are a big team. We all know what they are capable of ... they also have a good coach, coach Gavin. We know it's not going to be an easy game but I believe we've prepared well as a team. I feel like we need to focus more on ourselves as that has been working well for us,” Bvuma stated.
Chiefs have won their last two outings against Stellenbosch and Chippa and that has brought about a good mood in the camp, Bvuma disclosed.
The two wins helped them climb up the standings and secure a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
“It's positive vibes in the changing room because we are a bit higher up on the log and also now we are in the Nedbank Cup last eight, which is a motivation for us to keep working hard. We know we didn't start the season well but the aim now is to finish on a high.”
While skipper Yusuf Maart returns from suspension, fellow midfielder Samkelo Zwane will miss tonight's game due to suspension.
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro says derby could have ended 0-0, but Pirates got a legitimate penalty
Chiefs overwhelm lowly Agents in derby tune-up
Chiefs aim to toast 55th
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos