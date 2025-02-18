In the 11 Premiership games under Boganovic, the team has secured six wins and five draws.
Chair Sukazi not shocked by Beganovic's success at Galaxy
Galaxy boss lauds coach despite unbeaten streak ending with Cup exit
Image: Darren Stewart
TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi has heaped praise on coach Adnan Beganovic after steering the club to stability since he took over late last year.
Sukazi entrusted the head coach duties to Beganovic after the resignation of Sead Ramovic in November. Beganovic, who was Ramovic's assistant, took over when the club were in trouble, after earning just two points from six matches. He has since guided the Rockets to fourth place in the Betway Premiership, thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run so far.
Sukazi insisted the turnaround under the 41-year-old Bosnian did not surprise him.
“Maybe not necessarily a surprise. Had I not known what that they [technical team] are capable of, I would not have given them a chance. I knew that you guys [media] didn't know about their abilities,” Sukazi told the media.
“And when we made the decisions there were many doubting Thomasses but we stayed calm because we knew what we were doing. We knew what they were capable of and everyone now has seen why the coach has been allowed to be the head coach of our club.”
Galaxy were defeated for the first time under Beganovic when they lost 1-2 to second-tier Durban City in the Nedbank Cup's last-16 round last Friday.
