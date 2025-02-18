Soccer

Chair Sukazi not shocked by Beganovic's success at Galaxy

Galaxy boss lauds coach despite unbeaten streak ending with Cup exit

18 February 2025 - 08:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Xolani Slawula of Durban City FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Durban City and TS Galaxy at Chatsworth Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi has heaped praise on coach Adnan Beganovic after steering the club to stability since he took over late last year.

Sukazi entrusted the head coach duties to Beganovic after the resignation of Sead Ramovic in November.  Beganovic, who was Ramovic's assistant, took over when the club were in trouble, after earning just two points from six matches. He has since guided the Rockets to fourth place in the Betway Premiership, thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run so far.

Sukazi insisted the turnaround under the 41-year-old Bosnian did not surprise him.

“Maybe not necessarily a surprise. Had I not known what that they [technical team] are capable of, I would not have given them a chance. I knew that you guys [media] didn't know about their abilities,” Sukazi told the media.

“And when we made the decisions there were many doubting Thomasses but we stayed calm because we knew what we were doing. We knew what they were capable of and everyone now has seen why the coach has been allowed to be the head coach of our club.”

Galaxy were defeated for the first time under Beganovic when they lost 1-2 to second-tier Durban City in the Nedbank Cup's last-16 round last Friday.

In the 11 Premiership games under Boganovic, the team has secured six wins and five draws. 

Sukazi is optimistic that they will continue with their impressive run in the league and finish as high as possible.

“The challenge was always going to be the turnaround strategy and I'm sure now we all agree that it has worked. It was a close call, don't forget after six games we were on two points and the question was how are we going to turn it about,” he said.

“I think in making certain decisions we are glad that in the last 11 games, we have collected 23 points. So, with that, I'm pleased about it and we are looking forward to continuing with the same form in the league to finish as high as possible.”

Sukazi is also impressed with striker Dzenan Zajmovic, who has scored nine goals and provided three assists across all competitions.

“He is our top goal scorer...  and I'm sure he will reach double figures. It is a good return for us and also for him.”

Galaxy will look to bounce back to winning ways after the cup setback, as they host Stellenbosch at Mbombela Stadium tonight. (7.30pm).

SowetanLIVE

