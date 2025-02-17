Riveiro lauds consistent Hotto for impressive play

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has never been the one to praise individuals. But after weekend's 3-1 Nedbank Cup last-16 round victory over Chippa United at Orlando Stadium, the Spaniard couldn't help it as he showered his utility winger Deon Hotto with praises for still going strong – at the age of 35.
Hotto, who's arguably the most consistent Pirates player this season, put in another splendid display on Saturday. The Namibian ace provided an assist for Tshegofatso Mabasa's first goal as the striker went on to net two more to complete his second hat-trick of the season. Mabasa has now netted 42 times for the Sea Robbers, surging closer to club record of 52 goals by Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi'.
“I think there's two components when you get players like Deon... you're forcing me to speak about one individual now? I showed you [the media] from the beginning [that he doesn't talk about individuals in the team]. In this case, we have many players with fantastic genetic and conditioning capacities, Deon is one of them. Everybody can see it, obviously,'' Riveiro said of Hotto, who boasts six goals and six assists across all competitions thus far this term.
“He can run fast and repeat those runs again and again ... to play 90 minutes every two, three days. He's supposed to be 35 somewhere there. He's a true professional and he knows how to take care of himself and his life is fully dedicated to the game and that's why hopefully he can continue at this level for a long period.”
Pirates' next game is a league fixture away to Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). The Buccaneers will be without suspended Kabelo Dlamini. Pirates will learn their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal opponents when the draw is conducted at SuperSport Randburg Studios this evening (6pm).
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tomorrow: CPT City v Chippa, Athlone; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB; Polokwane v Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba; Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela
Wednesday: Arrows v Pirates, Mpumalanga; Marumo v Sundowns, Dr Molemela; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro lauds consistent Hotto for impressive play
‘Namibian international a true professional who knows how to take care of himself'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
