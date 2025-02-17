Cardoso explains why he gave fringe players game time

Mamelodi Sundowns coach was satisfied with his fringe players after their 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinal.
Cardoso used the match to give some of his players an opportunity to get game time, given their tight schedule, and they didn't disappoint the coach.
The victory was secured through first-half goals from Tashreeq Mathews and Bathusi Aubaas.
“I do hope that we don't have injuries and I do hope the players that are injured really can reinforce us. We hope that those finishing the recovery process can help the team shortly,” Cardoso explained to the media after the match.
“It will be a challenge because as I spoke, we have eight games in a row. This is something that should never happen in football, it's not normal. It's really difficult to cope with and I hope the players can sustain the effort.
“We have to cope with it and that's why we gave opportunities to players who have not played so much, so that they get the effort that comes from a proper game which is different from a training session or a friendly match.”
After Sundowns registered their eight red cards this season when Matthews was shown a second yellow immediately after the break on Sunday, Cardoso said he wouldn't blame the player after he was sent off.
Matthews, joined Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyano, Aubaas [twice], Devine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau to have been on the wrong side of the officials.
“The worst thing we get from this game is we lost a player. There is no sense in these kinds of games to lose players at all. But it's not an aggressive action, but it's an action that is dangerous and we accept the red card,” he said.
“But we cannot say it was intentional, the moment the other player takes the ball out Tash puts the foot and steps on the foot of the other player. It's not intentional but it's fair to have the second yellow.”
Cardoso was also pleased with Keanu Cupido after he made his debut coming in as a sub saying he will help them a lot.
“It is important to understand that when Cupido arrived at Sundowns he was injured, but we worked very well with him, I was happy with what I saw.”
Sundowns will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership matches when they visit Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso explains why he gave fringe players game time
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach was satisfied with his fringe players after their 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinal.
Cardoso used the match to give some of his players an opportunity to get game time, given their tight schedule, and they didn't disappoint the coach.
The victory was secured through first-half goals from Tashreeq Mathews and Bathusi Aubaas.
“I do hope that we don't have injuries and I do hope the players that are injured really can reinforce us. We hope that those finishing the recovery process can help the team shortly,” Cardoso explained to the media after the match.
“It will be a challenge because as I spoke, we have eight games in a row. This is something that should never happen in football, it's not normal. It's really difficult to cope with and I hope the players can sustain the effort.
“We have to cope with it and that's why we gave opportunities to players who have not played so much, so that they get the effort that comes from a proper game which is different from a training session or a friendly match.”
After Sundowns registered their eight red cards this season when Matthews was shown a second yellow immediately after the break on Sunday, Cardoso said he wouldn't blame the player after he was sent off.
Matthews, joined Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyano, Aubaas [twice], Devine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau to have been on the wrong side of the officials.
“The worst thing we get from this game is we lost a player. There is no sense in these kinds of games to lose players at all. But it's not an aggressive action, but it's an action that is dangerous and we accept the red card,” he said.
“But we cannot say it was intentional, the moment the other player takes the ball out Tash puts the foot and steps on the foot of the other player. It's not intentional but it's fair to have the second yellow.”
Cardoso was also pleased with Keanu Cupido after he made his debut coming in as a sub saying he will help them a lot.
“It is important to understand that when Cupido arrived at Sundowns he was injured, but we worked very well with him, I was happy with what I saw.”
Sundowns will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership matches when they visit Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro lauds consistent Hotto for impressive play
Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs
‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos