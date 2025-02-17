Kaizer Chiefs will face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, while Orlando Pirates will travel to SuperSport United in Tshwane after the draw was conducted in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who were runners-up to Pirates last season, will face the winner between Milford/Royal/Sekhukhune United, while Durban City will host Marumo Gallants.
The league is yet to confirm the dates and venues for the Ke Yona Cup.
Chiefs, who are looking to end their 10-year trophy drought, will be confident of progressing to the semifinals as they have already beaten Stellenbosch twice in the league this season.
Only seven spots were confirmed as Royal AM are yet to play their last 32 clash against Sekhukhune.
Nedbank Cup last eight draw
• Durban v Gallants
• Stellenbosch v Chiefs
• Sundowns v Royal/Milford/Sekhukhube
• SuperSport v Pirates
'Big Guns' avoid one another in Nedbank Cup last 8
