Soccer

'Big Guns' avoid one another in Nedbank Cup last 8

17 February 2025 - 19:20
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Players of representing their teams during the Nedbank Cup, quarterfinal draw at SuperSport Studios, Randburg in Johannesburg.
Players of representing their teams during the Nedbank Cup, quarterfinal draw at SuperSport Studios, Randburg in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs will face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, while Orlando Pirates will travel to SuperSport United in Tshwane after the draw was conducted in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who were runners-up to Pirates last season, will face the winner between Milford/Royal/Sekhukhune United, while Durban City will host Marumo Gallants.

The league is yet to confirm the dates and venues for the Ke Yona Cup.

Chiefs, who are looking to end their 10-year trophy drought, will be confident of progressing to the semifinals as they have already beaten Stellenbosch twice in the league this season.

Only seven spots were confirmed as Royal AM are yet to play their last 32 clash against Sekhukhune.

Nedbank Cup last eight draw

• Durban v Gallants

• Stellenbosch v Chiefs

• Sundowns v Royal/Milford/Sekhukhube

• SuperSport v Pirates 

SowetanLIVE

AmaZulu's Vilakazi bemoans referee's 'unfair' calls in defeat

AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has lashed out at the referee Thando Nzandzeka following his side's defeat to Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal following a 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eyes on Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns as Nedbank Cup continues

Eyes will mostly be fixed on Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns with their respective tricky fixtures this weekend as the Nedbank ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC