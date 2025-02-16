Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal following a 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas. They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday's quarterfinal draw.
Playing against the ABC Motsepe side, Sundowns were expected to go through and used this match to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat against TS Galaxy last week.
Given the number of matches Sundowns are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start while resting his big guns for their Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Players like Denis Onyango, Matias Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Arthur Sales were all given a rare start, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile Started from the bench.
Besides making all the changes, Sundowns didn't have trouble and got off to a flyer when Matthews gave them a lead inside the 10th minute with a cheeky back heel after he was picked by Arthur Sales in the penalty box.
Mpheni no match for big brothers Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Sundowns increased their lead four minutes before the half-hour mark through Aubaas with a shot inside the box after a loose ball.
Home Defenders did get in the advanced areas a couple of times, but didn't trouble Onyango at goal. They did come close in additional minutes of the opening half as they hit the woodwork following a defensive error by Sundowns.
Masandawana were pretty comfortable heading into the break as they took a 2-0 lead. The Brazilians were reduced to 10 men immediately after the restart when Matthews was shown a second yellow.
The red card was Sundowns' eighth this season after Ronwen Williams, Onyango, Aubaas [twice], Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Devine Lunga have all been on the wrong side of the officials.
Despite being a man down, Sundowns continued with their dominance as they looked to increase their lead but didn't create enough opportunities.
The visitors had their moments in the second half after Sundowns were reduced to 10. Home Defenders finished the match the better side and had chances to score but failed to convert them.
