Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi hasn't allowed Saturday's impressive 3-0 win over Chippa United to convince him that they are now world beaters, cautioning that Amakhosi were not even half of what he wants them to be.
Gaston Sirino, Miguel Inacio (from the spot) and Pule Mmodi scored the goals that sank Chippa in the Nedbank Cup last-16 tie on a chilly evening at FNB Stadium. Chiefs' celebrations will be brief as they have to swiftly shift focus to Tuesday when they host SuperSport United at the same venue in the league.
"We still have a lot of work to do... a long road to travel. We are not even half the team we dream of but the biggest certainty is that we're heading in the right direction,'' Nabi said.
"I wouldn't say that this was the best game since the beginning of the season because we felt that at some point, especially the last 20, 25 minutes of the first half we didn't have control of the game. We let Chippa to come at us with long balls and we knew that they were going to do that.
"If we can improve on those little things and have control of the game for the whole 90 minutes and plus [then we can be the team we dreams of]. We need to be the team that decides the tempo of the game as to when we need to to accelerate and when we need to slow things down, then we will be consistent."
Even so, Nabi feels they are gradually developing mental strength as a team.
Chiefs will learn their Nedbank Cup last-eight opponents on Monday when the draw is conducted at SuperSport studios in Randburg.
"I also think we are starting to have a very big mindset as a collective, knowing how to look for a victory and playing together, so big shout out to the players and the technical staff,'' the Chiefs mentor added.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs not yet half the team I want to see – Nabi
Amakhosi mentor suggests cup win over Chippa is another building block
Image: Veli Nhlapo
