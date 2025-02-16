Soccer

AmaZulu's Vilakazi bemoans referee's 'unfair' calls in defeat

Usuthu exit Nedbank Cup via loss to Marumo

16 February 2025 - 12:19
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mlondi Mbanjwa of Amazulu during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Marumo Gallants FC and AmaZulu FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Bloemfontein.
Mlondi Mbanjwa of Amazulu during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Marumo Gallants FC and AmaZulu FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Charle Lombard

AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has lashed out at the referee Thando Nzandzeka following his side's defeat to Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat saw Usuthu miss out on another chance of winning silverware this season after missing out in the Carling Knockout title earlier this season. Junior Zindoga scored the only goal of the match in the first half, but Usuthu looked to have equalised in the second half with a strike that looked to have crossed the line, but it was not given as a goal.

Usuthu's penalty appeal after Rowan Human was brought down inside the box was waved play-on by Nzandzeka which left Vilakazi frustrated.

"Firstly, I'm very disappointed with the referee today [Saturday], I brought this phone to show you the decisions of the referee," Vilakazi told SuperSportTV.

"Everything was going against us, but we are very proud of Arthur [Zwane] for the effort of the players. They were working very hard, it was just not meant to be, but the effort was there.

Firstly, I'm very disappointed with the referee today [Saturday], I brought this phone to show you the decisions of the referee.
AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi VilakazI

"You can check maybe their goal, maybe that was not our best structures defensively and that's why we suffered, but other than that, they worked very hard and created chances which needed to be converted.

"I'm very much disappointed in the referees and their decisions apart from the goal, we are not a team that always complains about referees but this game was very bad and we suffered. That's disappointing for our football in South Africa."

The win for Gallants saw them avenge the 2-0 defeat at the hands of AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match last week.

Usuthu will shift their focus to league matches where they face Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, while Gallants will host Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, second-tier Durban City also booked their place in the last-eight after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday. The draw for the quarterfinals will be held on Monday evening. 

SowetanLIVE

Vilakazi calls for consistency as Usuthu face Marumo

With AmaZulu appearing to have found form recently, co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has urged his side to maintain that consistency as they look to go all ...
Sport
3 days ago

Eyes on Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns as Nedbank Cup continues

Eyes will mostly be fixed on Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns with their respective tricky fixtures this weekend as the Nedbank ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We are still alive', Bucs’ Riveiro warns Baroka

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro views tomorrow's Nedbank Cup last 16 tie against second-tier side Baroka at Orlando Stadium as an opportunity to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC