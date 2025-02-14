Baroka bank on history to conquer Pirates again

Baroka caretaker coach Foster Hlongwane is drawing inspiration from a team that beat Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout final in 2018 to motivate the current players ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 16 meeting at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, tomorrow (3pm).
Ahead of their clash, Hlongwane urged the current crop of players to use that famous victory in 2018 as motivation and to beat the Buccaneers again.
“We spoke about it, we addressed it to the players. We looked at the personalities that were there and what we could take from that. Those guys were willing to die for each other, they were willing to make a mark for themselves,” Hlongwane told the media.
“If you look at all the players, it changes the status of their careers and their families and the badge which is the club. So, it is not only about us, it is about how well we want to be remembered.
“We heard the cries of the chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele] and our supporters, they want this team to be in the Premiership and to do well in this cup and gain momentum. So, we have to go into this match with a positive mindset and strong mentality.”
Hlongwane is also counting on their good run against Pirates in the past while they were still playing in the Premiership to spur them on, saying that should they stick to their game plan, they will have a chance.
“The most important thing in football is how you prepare. If you look at Pirates and us we have similarities in terms of playing structure,” he said.
“It's who wants it the most on the day. If you look at Baroka and Pirates, they have this history, the Telkom Knockout. And there was another match where we stole it in the dying minutes, so there is that history between the two clubs it's all about who wants it the most.
“The cup games are all about who starts on the front foot. If you go to Orlando and give yourself that chance in terms of matching them for the efforts, with the right attitude and right mentality. Working hard as a team and suffering as a group, I think anything is possible.”
Baroka bank on history to conquer Pirates again
Image: BackpagePix
