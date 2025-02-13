“I think we are on the right track and we are taking the cup seriously. We are doing that because we want to make sure we win the title to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup and also, it will be a big achievement for the club. That's why we want to go as far as we can to make sure we win it.”
Vilakazi calls for consistency as Usuthu face Marumo
AmaZulu eye Confed Cup spot
Image: Darren Stewart
With AmaZulu appearing to have found form recently, co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has urged his side to maintain that consistency as they look to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup.
Since suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Stellenbosch last month, Usuthu responded well as they went on to beat Mighty Eagle in the Nedbank Cup and SuperSport United in the league before drawing 2-2 with Kaizer Chiefs.
They then beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 last Friday to continue their revival. As they prepare to visit Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday, Vilakazi has emphasised that they need to be consistent.
“What is missing in our team is consistency in terms of making sure we win one or two games in a row, but I think we did well as a team in the past four games where we collected seven points,” Vilakazi told the media yesterday.
“I think we are on the right track and we are taking the cup seriously. We are doing that because we want to make sure we win the title to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup and also, it will be a big achievement for the club. That's why we want to go as far as we can to make sure we win it.”
Having beaten Gallants last week in a Betway Premiership match, Vilakazi expects a tough encounter as he feels Gallants would not want to lose to them twice in the space of a week.
“It is not going to be an easy one because we just played them recently, so we have to dig deep as a team,” he said.
“They will plan and watch our videos... maybe coming up with a different strategy against them might do us good.
“With the confidence so high in the team, everyone want to participate in the game against Marumo, so I think we will go there for a kill because that's what we want to do.
“We have to work hard. At the end of the day, if you want to win and grind for results, you must work hard.”
