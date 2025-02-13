Polokwane to 'fight smart' against Stellenbosch

“This is a team [Stellenbosch] that is becoming stubborn in cup competitions. They are a team that knocked us off from the Carling Cup, so we are bracing ourselves for a tough match and going there to work hard and fight smart. The feeling is for us to go there and grind results,” said Mohafe.
Fixtures
Tonight: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Tomorrow: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe expects an open game when his side visits Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Danie Craven Stadium today at 7pm.
He said Stellies always opend up when they face them, and that they will be up for the task, as they look to avenge the defeat they suffered in the Carling Knockout against them.
“Stellenbosch, when they play Polokwane City, they open up because they have speedy players who can hurt everyone on the day. But everyone is up for the task on the day.So, we will be going there to keep our tactics the way we do every time we play,” Mohafe told the club media department.
“There is no change we are going to make, but we expect us to put a little bit of intensity in our match.”
Both teams will come into this fixture on the back of defeats in the Betway Premiership – with the Cape Winelands side losing 0-1 to Kaizer Chiefs, while Rise and Shine suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Richards Bay – and will be eager to get back to winning ways.
Fixtures
Tonight: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Tomorrow: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).
