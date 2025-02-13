Soccer

Polokwane to 'fight smart' against Stellenbosch

This is a team that is stubborn in cup competitions – Mohafe

13 February 2025 - 12:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Phuti Mohafe, head coach of Polokwane City FC during the Betway Premiership match between Richards Bay and Polokwane City at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban, South Africa.
Phuti Mohafe, head coach of Polokwane City FC during the Betway Premiership match between Richards Bay and Polokwane City at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe expects an open game when his side visits Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Danie Craven Stadium today at 7pm.

He said Stellies always opend up when they face them, and that they will be up for the task, as they look to avenge the defeat they suffered in the Carling Knockout against them.

“Stellenbosch, when they play Polokwane City, they open up because they have speedy players who can hurt everyone on the day. But everyone is up for the task on the day.So, we will be going there to keep our tactics the way we do every time we play,” Mohafe told the club media department.

“There is no change we are going to make, but we expect us to put a little bit of intensity in our match.”

Both teams will come into this fixture on the back of defeats in the Betway Premiership – with the Cape Winelands side losing 0-1 to Kaizer Chiefs, while Rise and Shine suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Richards Bay – and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

This is a team [Stellenbosch] that is becoming stubborn in cup competitions. They are a team that knocked us off from the Carling Cup, so we are bracing ourselves for a tough match and going there to work hard and fight smart.
Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe

“This is a team [Stellenbosch] that is becoming stubborn in cup competitions. They are a team that knocked us off from the Carling Cup, so we are bracing ourselves for a tough match and going there to work hard and fight smart. The feeling is for us to go there and grind results,” said Mohafe.

He has also attributed their impressive season to hard work behind the scenes and said finishing was an area they needed to improve. “I think it is the mentality of the boys from the previous season and it's the continuity because we told ourselves after gaining promotion that, if we qualify for the top eight, we must try to maintain that status.

“We must also have the progress of what we are doing in this league. Where we want to improve is our finishing because I think we are creating a lot of chances and we are not scoring them. So, if we can improve in that aspect, then the team will be good.” 

Fixtures

Tonight: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)

Tomorrow: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)

Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

Vilakazi calls for consistency as Usuthu face Marumo

With AmaZulu appearing to have found form recently, co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has urged his side to maintain that consistency as they look to go all ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chippa aim for Chiefs' scalp in cup game

Chippa United coach Thabo September is bracing for a tough encounter against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Hunt wary of Spurs as they meet in cup game

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained why his side won't underestimate Cape Town Spurs when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stellies target second trophy in topflight

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is enjoying his side's rise in cup competitions and is aiming to mount a serious challenge in the Nedbank Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Galaxy focus on cup after Downs win

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic strongly believes their recent purple patch was on merit, lauding his players for grasping his teachings after ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is