Soccer

Hunt relieved as SuperSport book cup quarterfinal spot

13 February 2025 - 11:15
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Gavin Hunt speaks to players during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between SuperSport United and Cape Town Spurs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 12, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was relieved after his side netted in extra time to beat Cape Town Spurs 2-1 to advance to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

With the match seemingly heading to penalties, Lebogang Maboe, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, scored a winner late in extra time to send his side through after Spurs went ahead in the fifth minute through Therlo Moosa.

Ime Okon level matters before halftime and despite dominating the match, Matsatsantsa a Pitori struggled to convert the chances they created and needed extra time to win the match.

Hunt was pleased with the team's character in their win and said they will need to build on this.

"[It was a] good performance again, going a goal down and fighting. They [Spurs] have a lot of experience on their side, they have a lot of guys that played a lot of football, a lot of them played for me,” Hunt told SuperSportTV after the match.

“They settled in and made it difficult for us, the turnover is going to be important for them and we handled it well.

“There were one or two key moments that were scary, but we had a lot of opportunities around the box. We got to be a little bit better, but we got through — that's the main thing. We got a little bit of momentum.”

Hunt has been under increasing pressure to improve results for the club after they endured a challenging Betway Premiership campaign, winning only four of their 17 matches and are 12th on the log table.

The win against Spurs, who are also struggling in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, offered some much-needed relief.

Meanwhile, Spurs were led by assistant coach Vasili Manousakis after head coach Ernst Middendorp was suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Manousakis said they will have to build on their performance against SuperSport in the league matches where they will look to change their fortunes around as they found themselves second from the bottom with 15 points from 18 games.

