Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Matlaba and Netshodwe on Nedbank last 16’s tricky fixtures

Chiefs’ clash with Chippa, Pirates’ meeting against Baroka and Sundowns’ fixture against Mpheni in focus

13 February 2025 - 18:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

In the 53rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected football analyst Musi Matlaba and former Orlando Pirates defender Abednego Netshodwe. 

Mpanza leads a discussion where Mphahlele, Matlaba and Netshodwe reflect on Mamelodi Sundowns’ 4-1 league win over Pirates at a packed Loftus on Saturday and put the spotlight on the players who impressed, such as Makhehleni Makhaula and Lucas Ribeiro. 

They analyse the Nedbank Cup last-16 round with a focus on Pirates hosting National First Division side Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium and Kaizer Chiefs also at home to Chippa United at FNB Stadium, both on Saturday. 

They also discuss the David vs Goliath clash between Sundowns and Limpopo-based ABC Motsepe side Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. 

