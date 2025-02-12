“A lot of their players defended aggressively and strongly... we couldn't overcome that defensive system and due to them we ended with this negative result. That's why Galaxy draw many games [seven, more than any other team in the league], it's not easy to win against them because of the way they organise themselves defensively.”
SowetanLIVE
We lost due to fatigue – Cardoso bemoans Downs' 'impossible' schedule
Image: Dirk Kotze
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has chalked up Tuesday's 1-0 shock defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium to fatigue, also admitting the way Galaxy set up their defensive schemes made life difficult for the Brazilians.
Kamogelo Sebelele's 44th-minute strike was enough to hand log leaders, Sundowns, only their second league defeat of their season. Sundowns' first league defeat of the season came in October when they lost 1-0 away to Polokwane City.
“We must understand that it's impossible to have a schedule like this and play a fourth match in 72 hours [it was their fourth game in nine days with their previous game being the 4-1 thumping of Orlando Pirates in Tshwane on Saturday],” Cardoso said.
“I tried to change the team in the second half to give energy but I felt the team was completely off in terms of proper energy in the second half. Neurologically fatigue was on the limit.
SowetanLIVE
