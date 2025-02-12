“Obviously, my father is my role model but apart from him, I am looking up to Shandre. I was really inspired by him because not long ago, he matriculated and he was balancing his school life with football very well. Now he's doing well in Belgium barely a year there...his story is relatable with mine.”
Kutlwano's mother Reanetse Ditseho painted a picture of her son as a multi-talented kid from birth, revealing he's involved in a series of other sporting codes such as rugby and athletics.
“Since he was little, he loved to play with a soccer ball like any other child. I realised that he was talented when we went to school, playing different sporting codes at a very young age in primary.
“He's currently playing first team rugby and he also does long jump, 100m sprint and cross-country. He only started to take football seriously two years ago,” said Ditseho, who wasn't at liberty to divulge the length of the contract with the Spanish side.
Ditseho said there was a plan in place for Kutlwano to enrol in an online school, that's under the AdvTech Group like his current school Trinityhouse, once he's in Spain.
Rhoo's son (14) to create his own legacy
Kutlwano signs with a Spanish club's development
Describing himself as a utility fullback, the 14-year-old son of legendary Bafana Bafana defender Lucas Radebe, Kutlwano Radebe, is determined to forge his own successful football career as his own man without being associated with his father's legacy.
A fortnight ago, Kutlwano, a grade 8 pupil at Trinityhouse Centurion High School, signed with Spanish club Real Sporting de Gijón's development after impressing during a three-week assessment.
The youngster, who was born in Meadowlands, Soweto, is back in the country to continue with his schooling for the time being as he will link up with his new team ahead of the new season in September.
“I know what I am capable of. I know that I am where I am now because of my performances. If I wasn't a good player, I don't think I would have made it to Gijón, so I want to create my own legacy and be myself without relying on my father's legacy,” Kutlwano told Sowetan.
“I am a versatile fullback who can play on both flanks and I also play as a winger on both wings as well. I want to leave my mark in Spain and make sure that most European teams pay attention to African players. In three years' time, I see myself playing for the first team and Bafana.”
Kutlwano said it was only natural for him to idolise his father for what he achieved in football, but the player he's looking up to is SA youth international Shandre Campbell, who's recently been promoted to Club Brugge's first team, having joined the side's reserves from SuperSport United last July.
