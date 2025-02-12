“We have to respect the game, respect our opponents like we always do and play from there. We need to do well in every game. Every game is important, it's a cup game. Let's try to put in a good performance and hopefully, the results will follow.”
SowetanLIVE
Hunt wary of Spurs as they meet in cup game
SuperSport coach observed how minnows stunned Liverpool at the weekend
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained why his side won't underestimate Cape Town Spurs when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7pm).
He insisted they must have the right attitude to avoid any upset when playing against teams campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Spurs are struggling in the Championship as they are second from the bottom, with 15 points from 18 matches, and are in danger of automatic relegation.
Having seen Liverpool in the English Premier League suffer a shock 0-1 defeat to minnows Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday, Hunt said his side will not take Spurs lightly. “Cup games are tricky, Queens Park beat Rangers [1-0, Scottish Cup at the weekend] at home, Liverpool lost to Plymouth Argyle and everybody beat everyone, so you have to be careful and treat these games equally,” he told Sowetan yesterday.
“We have to respect the game, respect our opponents like we always do and play from there. We need to do well in every game. Every game is important, it's a cup game. Let's try to put in a good performance and hopefully, the results will follow.”
This competition offers Matsatsantsa a Pitori the last chance to win any silverware this season after early eliminations in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout. However Hunt insisted they won't approach this competition thinking about that but to win and progress to the next round.
“We can't think like that, we think of the next game. We will just try to focus on this game and see what happens from there. You can't plan on these cups like that.”
Hunt will be without goalkeeper Ricardo Goss due to suspension and will hope striker Samir Nurković will continue where he left off in their last match, where he scored late to earn a point against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Fixtures
Tonight: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
SowetanLIVE
