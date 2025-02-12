Chippa United coach Thabo September is bracing for a tough encounter against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but they have a good plan they believe will see them win the match, he said.
The Chilli Boys will head into this fixture with indifferent results in their last four matches across all competitions, winning two and losing two.
After thumping Magesi 4-1 in Polokwane, they failed to build on that and lost to TS Galaxy in their last match at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. But September said they will approach this match with the right mentality and will have to convert the chances they will get.
“It's a cup game and it's a once-off match, so you need to approach it with the right mentality to make sure that you play well. Give your all in that 90 minutes and make sure we capitalise on the opportunities that we create,” September told the media yesterday.
“We also have to be stubborn and selfish in terms of conceding goals, so we have a good plan on what we need to do. Playing against a big team like Chiefs is a great opportunity for these players to showcase their talent.”
Chippa aim for Chiefs' scalp in cup game
We'll win with the right mentality – September
Amakhosi have beaten Chippa already this season 1-0 in the league in December at Moses Mabhida Stadium while Kwanele Kopo was still coach. September, however, said they were in high spirits and will go there and express themselves. “The team looks good except Sirgio [Kammies], who is suspended,” he said.
“The rest of the team looks good. So, we have a good pool that we can select from against Chiefs and we just need to go out there and show the good talent that we have,” he said.
“Express ourselves well and besides the tactics, we need to come out of a shell and play our football and make sure we do the things that we need to do right and players playing on their strengths.”
Chiefs will be motivated after beating Stellenbosch in their last match away in Cape Town and will be eager to build on that and get another victory to progress to the next round.
