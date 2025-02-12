Soccer

Chippa aim for Chiefs' scalp in cup game

We'll win with the right mentality – September

12 February 2025 - 13:35
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Ronaldo Maarman during the Chippa United media open day at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Ronaldo Maarman during the Chippa United media open day at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard

Chippa United coach Thabo September is bracing for a tough encounter against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but they have a good plan they believe will see them win the match, he said.

The Chilli Boys will head into this fixture with indifferent results in their last four matches across all competitions, winning two and losing two.

After thumping Magesi 4-1 in Polokwane, they failed to build on that and lost to TS Galaxy in their last match at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. But September said they will approach this match with the right mentality and will have to convert the chances they will get.

“It's a cup game and it's a once-off match, so you need to approach it with the right mentality to make sure that you play well. Give your all in that 90 minutes and make sure we capitalise on the opportunities that we create,” September told the media yesterday.

“We also have to be stubborn and selfish in terms of conceding goals, so we have a good plan on what we need to do. Playing against a big team like Chiefs is a great opportunity for these players to showcase their talent.”

Mammila welcomed back at Chippa with Magesi drubbing

Chippa United coach Thabo September has welcomed the addition of Morgan Mammila to their technical team and believes he will play a big role in ...
Sport
6 days ago

Amakhosi have beaten Chippa already this season 1-0 in the league in December at Moses Mabhida Stadium while Kwanele Kopo was still coach. September, however, said they were in high spirits and will go there and express themselves. “The team looks good except Sirgio [Kammies], who is suspended,” he said.

“The rest of the team looks good. So, we have a good pool that we can select from against Chiefs and we just need to go out there and show the good talent that we have,” he said.

“Express ourselves well and besides the tactics, we need to come out of a shell and play our football and make sure we do the things that we need to do right and players playing on their strengths.”

Chiefs will be motivated after beating Stellenbosch in their last match away in Cape Town and will be eager to build on that and get another victory to progress to the next round.   

SowetanLIVE

Stellies target second trophy in topflight

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is enjoying his side's rise in cup competitions and is aiming to mount a serious challenge in the Nedbank Cup.
Sport
6 hours ago

Hunt wary of Spurs as they meet in cup game

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained why his side won't underestimate Cape Town Spurs when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Lucas ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Makhoye concerned about Orbit's poor home form

Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has urged his side to improve their home record if they are to stand a chance of winning automatic promotion or ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC