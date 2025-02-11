Sundowns’ Cardoso, Pirates’ Riveiro agree, still much to play for in 2024-25

The Betway Premiership campaign has just crossed over the halfway mark and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro say it’s too early to talk about who is going to lift the trophy.

The Brazilians lead the pack with 42 points having played 15 matches and Pirates are a a now sizeable distance behind in second with 33, though they have placed one match less.

Sundowns increased their lead at the top at the weekend with a fired-up 4-1 thumping of Pirates at Loftus but Cardoso said there is still a long way to go while asking his players to keep their feet on the ground.

Downs return to league action on Tuesday when they take on TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium looking to increase their lead to 12 points over Pirates, who then would have played two matches less.