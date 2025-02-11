The league's statement may be suggesting that it's optimistic that Royal will be able to honour fixtures in the near-future, despite the fact that last week the North Gauteng High Court struck off the roll Mkhize's urgent application that sought an order that the Sars curator tells the league that the club was now fit to play games.
Royal last played a game when they lost 3-1 away to TS Galaxy in the league on December 29.
With the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw on Monday (February 17), the league is racing against time to make sure fixture No.21 is settled or risk further inconvenience.
SowetanLIVE
PSL postpones Royal, Milford cup game 'to a date to be confirmed'
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Just when many were expecting Milford to get a walkover in their Nedbank Cup last 16 tie against troubled Royal AM, the PSL has decided to opt for a different route, postponing the fixture "to a date to be confirmed".
"In light of the latest legal developments, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has no option but to postpone the Nedbank Cup fixture No.21 (Royal AM/ Milford v Sekhukhune United) to a date to be confirmed,'' read a statement the PSL released on Tuesday afternoon.
This fixture No.21 was scheduled for Saturday.
Expectations were that by Saturday, the league would have already given Milford a bypass as Royal have been unfit to honour fixtures, a situation that forced the same PSL to indefinitely suspend all their fixtures amid the club being placed under Sars' curatorship due to its president Shauwn Mkhize allegedly owing the tax regulator R40m.
The league's statement may be suggesting that it's optimistic that Royal will be able to honour fixtures in the near-future, despite the fact that last week the North Gauteng High Court struck off the roll Mkhize's urgent application that sought an order that the Sars curator tells the league that the club was now fit to play games.
Royal last played a game when they lost 3-1 away to TS Galaxy in the league on December 29.
With the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw on Monday (February 17), the league is racing against time to make sure fixture No.21 is settled or risk further inconvenience.
SowetanLIVE
No end to Royal AM mess
Nurkovic won't let legal battle with Royal distract him
Bucs switch to Bay after Royal debacle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos