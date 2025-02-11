Last week, Sowetan found out that Royal hadn't paid January salaries. A source close to the team also disclosed that the players were refusing to return to training until they received their salaries, having last trained on January 30. The club also paid December salaries late.
Mkhize put forward an urgent application seeking an order that the Sars curator issues a letter assuring the PSL that her club was fit to honour fixtures. However, the North Gauteng High Court struck the matter off the roll.
Taking into consideration that Royal players have downed tools and the high court struck Mkhize's application off the roll, Royal, who last played a game on December 29 when they lost 3-1 to TS Galaxy away in the league, won't be able to honour fixtures any time soon, which could effectively mean the league finishes the season with 15 teams.
Royal manager Richard Makhoba and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment.
Nedbank fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
SowetanLIVE
Milford likely to face Sekhukhune as Royal woes deepen
Seema ready for unknown opponents in cup second round
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While it looks likely more than ever that Milford will get a walkover in their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture against beleaguered Royal AM, Sekhukhune United's Lehlohonolo Seema has suggested the uncertainty as to who they'll face between Milford and Royal hasn't disrupted their plans.
Last month, the league indefinitely postponed Royal's fixtures after the troubled club was put under Sars' curatorship because its president, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, allegedly owes the national tax regulator R40m.
“We're looking forward to the cup game [away on Saturday]. Once you don't know who you will play against, you make sure you get the clips [footage] of both teams... you do your homework but we are more focused on ourselves. It's not a headache at all [that they don't know who they'll play]. After the draw was done, we knew what was coming and we had to prepare both ways,” Seema said.
Last week, Sowetan found out that Royal hadn't paid January salaries. A source close to the team also disclosed that the players were refusing to return to training until they received their salaries, having last trained on January 30. The club also paid December salaries late.
Mkhize put forward an urgent application seeking an order that the Sars curator issues a letter assuring the PSL that her club was fit to honour fixtures. However, the North Gauteng High Court struck the matter off the roll.
Taking into consideration that Royal players have downed tools and the high court struck Mkhize's application off the roll, Royal, who last played a game on December 29 when they lost 3-1 to TS Galaxy away in the league, won't be able to honour fixtures any time soon, which could effectively mean the league finishes the season with 15 teams.
Royal manager Richard Makhoba and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment.
Nedbank fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
SowetanLIVE
Beganovic's unbeaten record faces Downs test
We shouldn't get big-headed after two wins – Bay's Gabriel
Nurkovic earns SuperSport a late point
Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos