Soccer

Beganovic's unbeaten record faces Downs test

Galaxy aim to show rampant Brazilians stars

11 February 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Dzenan Zajmovic of TS Galaxy in action.
Image: Dirk Kotze

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has vowed his side will show their mettle against high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

The Rockets come into this fixture with their confidence high as they are undefeated in 11 matches Beganovic has been in charge of.

Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns is always a danger man.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Galaxy have also been solid at the back under the guidance of the 41-year-old Bosnian, who has now guided the team to seventh on the log table.

But facing a Sundowns side who have been ruthless in front of goal, scoring 11 in their last three matches, could pose a serious threat to any team, but that's not the case with Beganovic.

“I think we need to stay compact like we played in all our games. We need to decide how to press and on which side  to press. And then we need to know how to use spaces when we win the ball,” Beganovic explained to Sowetan on Monday.

“I think in the end we have prepared everything. We watched their games and analysed everything. Our squad has confidence after 11 games, it's a beautiful atmosphere inside.

“We need to go to this game with some confidence, to enjoy and also to show we can be serious. We need to show our quality as well. We need to give our best and we need to be on top."

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic

Sundowns are heading into this game at the back of their 4-1 impressive victory over title rivals Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, where Lucas Ribeiro Costa impressed by scoring a brace.

A win for Masandawana will be their eighth in succession under coach Miguel Cardoso and will increase their lead to 12 points between them and Pirates, who would have two games in hand.

“We expect a different game against Sundowns because they play differently, they want to have possession and try to keep the ball. They have a huge quality, but in the end, we know everything [about them],” Beganovic said.

Galaxy will count on the form of striker Dzenan Zajmaovic, while Sundowns will hope Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende continue with their great form.

