Soccer

We shouldn't get big-headed after two wins – Bay's Gabriel

10 February 2025 - 10:16
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Justice Figareido of Richards Bay and Ayabonga Gwangqa of Polokwane at the weekend.
Image: Darren Stewart

Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has called for humility amid the recent purple patch that has seen them move out of the relegation zone.

We shouldn't get big-headed after two victories on the trot. We know we are still at the bottom of the log.
Ronnie Gabriel

Bay managed their second win on the trot when they stunned high-flying Polokwane City 2-0, courtesy of goals from Tlakusani Mthethwa and Ntlonelo Bomelo, at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend. Bay had beaten Marumo Gallants 2-1 four days earlier. Natal Rich Boys are now five points away from the relegation zone.

“We shouldn't get big-headed after two victories on the trot. We know we are still at the bottom of the log. We should continue to work hard... our team is a hard-running team, so we need to continue working hard but remain humble and know that our position in the league is still bad,'' Gabriel said.

“We managed to score two goals and what more could we have asked for? Three games in nine days took a lot out of the group but they showed up today, so we are elated about the performance. We hope we can continue like this.”

Bay soldiered on without a few of their key players such as Somila Ntsundwana and Lwandile Mabuya, who are both nursing injuries. Gabriel highlighted the importance of having everyone ready, feeling as the technical panel they've managed to sharpen all the players to step up whenever they're called to.

“It's important for us as coaches to prepare the whole group. Everyone is ready to put their hands up and show up on the day... today we played [Romario] Dlamini as a right-back and he did a fantastic job. Justice [Figuareido] started on the wing with [Thulani] Gumede on the other side and they did a fantastic job... you could not say we were missing players,'' the Bay coach said.

Elsewhere, fellow strugglers Magesi finally snapped their eight-game winless streak in all competitions when they stunned indifferent Cape Town City at Seshego Stadium.

“I am proud of the boys. It's been tough. It's going to be better moving forward... we had to break that ice and get the monkey off our backs. It's now where we should put in the work and work harder,'' Magesi coach Owen Da Gama said.

On Friday, Chiefs returned to winning ways by beating Stellenbosch 1-0 at Athlone Stadium. AmaZulu beat Marumo 2-0, while TS Galaxy defeated Chippa 1-0.

