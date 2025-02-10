Samir Nurković's 90th-minute acrobatic finish earned SuperSport United a 1-all draw against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Just when the game looked destined to end 1-0 in favour of Babina Noko, Siviwe Magidigidi brilliantly set up Nurkovic by using his chest to flick the ball for him to finally beat Badre Sangaré, who had made a series of great saves, including stopping Ghampani Lungu's penalty. The draw helped SuperSport end their run of four successive defeats while they scored only their seventh goal from 17 league games.
The first half lacked intensity and it was basically like watching paint dry. Even so, SuperSport created better chances. Nurkovic's brilliant pass found the onrushing Christian Saile, who failed to make a clean connection with the ball as he headed wide in what was the first chance of the match in the 11th minute.
Nurkovic himself would get a glorious chance five minutes later when Lebogang Maboe, who was making his SuperSport debut after joining on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns on transfer deadline day two weeks ago, teed him up with a well-calculated cross only for the big Serbian striker to unleash a weak shot that was easily saved by Sangaré.
Babina Noko surprisingly withdrew Katlego Otladisa for Tshepo Mokoane in what looked like a tactical move in the 31st minute. The visibly disappointed Otladisa went straight to the dressing room without even engaging with people on the bench.
The second stanza was entertaining with Sekhukhune breaking the deadlock via Relebohile Mokhuoane four minutes into it, nodding home a well-taken Keletso Makgalwa free-kick. Sangaré produced a series of good saves before he saved Lungu's penalty in the 62nd minute. Referee Thokozani Mkhize didn't hesitate to award Matsatsantsa that penalty after Mokhuoane used his arm to block a shot inside the box.
Nurkovic earns SuperSport a late point
Image: Philip Maeta
Samir Nurković's 90th-minute acrobatic finish earned SuperSport United a 1-all draw against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Just when the game looked destined to end 1-0 in favour of Babina Noko, Siviwe Magidigidi brilliantly set up Nurkovic by using his chest to flick the ball for him to finally beat Badre Sangaré, who had made a series of great saves, including stopping Ghampani Lungu's penalty. The draw helped SuperSport end their run of four successive defeats while they scored only their seventh goal from 17 league games.
The first half lacked intensity and it was basically like watching paint dry. Even so, SuperSport created better chances. Nurkovic's brilliant pass found the onrushing Christian Saile, who failed to make a clean connection with the ball as he headed wide in what was the first chance of the match in the 11th minute.
Nurkovic himself would get a glorious chance five minutes later when Lebogang Maboe, who was making his SuperSport debut after joining on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns on transfer deadline day two weeks ago, teed him up with a well-calculated cross only for the big Serbian striker to unleash a weak shot that was easily saved by Sangaré.
Babina Noko surprisingly withdrew Katlego Otladisa for Tshepo Mokoane in what looked like a tactical move in the 31st minute. The visibly disappointed Otladisa went straight to the dressing room without even engaging with people on the bench.
The second stanza was entertaining with Sekhukhune breaking the deadlock via Relebohile Mokhuoane four minutes into it, nodding home a well-taken Keletso Makgalwa free-kick. Sangaré produced a series of good saves before he saved Lungu's penalty in the 62nd minute. Referee Thokozani Mkhize didn't hesitate to award Matsatsantsa that penalty after Mokhuoane used his arm to block a shot inside the box.
Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom
We'll see if Bucs and Downs are on same level when season ends – Riveiro
Ruthless Downs now nine points clear after demolishing Pirates in top-of-the-table clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos