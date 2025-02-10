Sundowns have an advantage in the race as they now lead second-placed Pirates by nine points after both teams played 15 matches. The Brazilians thumped the Buccaneers through a brace by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and a goal each from Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup second round
Wednesday: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).
Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom
Downs coach urges team not to take foot off pedal after thrashing the Buccaneers
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
After sending a strong statement to Orlando Pirates with a 4-1 thumping at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in the title race, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his players to give their all in the remaining matches to make sure they retain the championship.
Sundowns have an advantage in the race as they now lead second-placed Pirates by nine points after both teams played 15 matches. The Brazilians thumped the Buccaneers through a brace by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and a goal each from Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena.
“Our worry is on Tuesday [tomorrow against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium], we have a big responsibility because after we won against Pirates, the responsibility increased. We made a wonderful number of points [42] after the first half but there is a second round to play,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I will keep on saying that the championship is far from being finished, but now each match we play we can close it more and more. But there is a long way to go, we just have a small advantage that we should respect and to do that is to give our best and the best is already on Tuesday.”
After taking over in December, the Portuguese coach managed to hit the ground running as he has now guided Masandawana to seven successive wins in the Betway Premiership matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding twice.
Cardoso, 52, explained what made it easy for him to adjust quickly at the club.
“It has been hard, a lot of work and a lot of hours to work. Many commitments, things go better when you have people that support you and the structure of the club received me with open arms,” he said.
“The players received me with open arms, they understood they had a man of character in front of them. They understood they have a man who works for them and they started to give their best from the first day.
“I think that's what made it easy. We came up with one idea, but there is still a lot to do. The team has to grow and be better. We know that we will have our downs also because there are not always flowers on the way.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup second round
Wednesday: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)
Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).
