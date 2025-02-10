Soccer

Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom

Downs coach urges team not to take foot off pedal after thrashing the Buccaneers

10 February 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates fight for the ball during their game on Saturday.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates fight for the ball during their game on Saturday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

After sending a strong statement to Orlando Pirates with a 4-1 thumping at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in the title race, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his players to give their all in the remaining matches to make sure they retain the championship.

Our worry is on Tuesday [tomorrow against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium], we have a big responsibility because after we won against Pirates, the responsibility increased.
Miguel Cardoso

Sundowns have an advantage in the race as they now lead second-placed Pirates by nine points after both teams played 15 matches. The Brazilians thumped the Buccaneers through a brace by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and a goal each from Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena. 

“Our worry is on Tuesday [tomorrow against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium], we have a big responsibility because after we won against Pirates, the responsibility increased. We made a wonderful number of points [42] after the first half but there is a second round to play,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“I will keep on saying that the championship is far from being finished, but now each match we play we can close it more and more. But there is a long way to go, we just have a small advantage that we should respect and to do that is to give our best and the best is already on Tuesday.”

After taking over in December, the Portuguese coach managed to hit the ground running as he has now guided Masandawana to seven successive wins in the Betway Premiership matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding twice.

Cardoso, 52, explained what made it easy for him to adjust quickly at the club.

“It has been hard, a lot of work and a lot of hours to work. Many commitments, things go better when you have people that support you and the structure of the club received me with open arms,” he said.

“The players received me with open arms, they understood they had a man of character in front of them. They understood they have a man who works for them and they started to give their best from the first day.

“I think that's what made it easy. We came up with one idea, but there is still a lot to do. The team has to grow and be better. We know that we will have our downs also because there are not always flowers on the way.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)

Nedbank Cup second round

Wednesday: SuperSport v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (7pm)

Thursday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7pm)

Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7pm)

Saturday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm); Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala/Princess Magogo; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB (6pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Mpheni, Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

We'll see if Bucs and Downs are on same level when season ends – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro feels the difference in quality between them and Mamelodi Sundowns will only be seen at the end of the season ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ruthless Downs now nine points clear after demolishing Pirates in top-of-the-table clash

Mamelodi Sundowns put on a solid and dominant performance to beat Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the Betway Premiership top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bobby Motaung says they are 'cooking' after Chiefs' win over Stellenbosch

In a statement that is going to receive mixed reactions, Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has said they are "cooking" at Naturena and the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC