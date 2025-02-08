Ruthless Downs now nine points clear after demolishing Pirates in top-of-the-table clash

At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns put on a solid and dominant performance to beat Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the Betway Premiership top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to go nine points clear.
A brace by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and a goal each by Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena ensured Sundowns emerged with a well-deserved victory and a huge advantage in the title chase.
Sundowns came into this match with a six-point lead ahead of Pirates, who have played a game less, and dominated from the first whistle, scoring two goals in the first half. Pirates had a nervy start and played with fear in the first half.
Though it is still early days in the league, the result will go a long way in determining who will win the league, but Sundowns, with a nine-point lead, are now clear favourites.
The defeat is a blow for the Buccaneers, who were hoping to close the gap. They will have to go back to the drawing board.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made five changes from their 3-0 win over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Wednesday, bringing in Kekana for Malibongwe Khoza, Lucas Suárez for Mosa Lebusa, Aubrey Modiba for Zuko Mdunyelwa, Thapelo Morena for Asekho Tiwani and Iqraam Rayners for Tashreeq Matthews.
Bucs coach José Riveiro also changed his team, with Tapelo Xoki coming in for the injured Thabiso Sesane, Evidence Makgopa for Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini for Thalente Mbatha, who failed a late fitness test before the match.
The combination of Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi at the back proved costly as they didn't have answers for Sundowns attackers.
Sundowns made a promising start as they enjoyed more of the possession earlier on, and didn't allow Pirates to build from the back, as they applied a high press earlier on forcing them to play long balls. The Buccaneers struggled in the midfield, with Makhehlene Makhaula working overtime in Mbatha's absence.
Sundowns dominated with Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Jayden Adams and Ribeiro Costa mopping the floor. Their pressure finally paid off when Kekana hit the net from a Marcelo Allende free kick, benefiting from Pirates' poor marking in the penalty area.
After a nervy start, the Buccaneers were slowly coming into the game as they looked for the equaliser, but it was Sundowns who increased their lead through Ribeiro Costa from a counter after Kabelo Dlamini lost the ball.
Pirates offered little going forward, and didn't even have a shot on target in the opening half as Sundowns were in control. They only had one chance to reduce the lead at the brink of half time, but Deon Hotto's shot went over the bar after he received a low cross.
The Buccaneers came back with more energy in the second half and were now playing without fear.
Sundowns allowed Pirates to play and were not attacking like they did in the first half. Pirates' efforts were rewarded a few minutes before the hour mark when Hotto pulled one back to make it 2-1, but their joy was short-lived as Ribeiro restored their two-goal lead with a low shot outside the box from a counter.
Mokoena put the final nail in Pirates coffin with a shot outside the box that left Sipho Chaine without a chance to make it 4-1.
