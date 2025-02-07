Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has emphasised the need to get three points against Orlando Pirates to extend their lead to nine points in this clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
For Pirates, it is an opportunity to close the gap to three points with a game in hand. "This is the game everybody was looking forward to and I think it has come at a perfect time for both teams, where they are playing a good brand of football.
"When we have to grind out results, both teams know how to do that, when they play good football they know how to do that. So, it's going to be a good game," Williams told the media during the mixed zone after the unveiling of the Fifa Club World Cup trophy at Chloorkop yesterday.
"For us, the most important thing is the three points because it will take us to nine ahead of them. It will take them to three points behind us [if Pirates win], so that's as much as bragging rights and walking with the chest out. But (it is) for us to take the three points and we are looking forward to doing that at home."
Williams foresees close game in sold-out ‘title decider’
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has emphasised the need to get three points against Orlando Pirates to extend their lead to nine points in this clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
For Pirates, it is an opportunity to close the gap to three points with a game in hand. "This is the game everybody was looking forward to and I think it has come at a perfect time for both teams, where they are playing a good brand of football.
"When we have to grind out results, both teams know how to do that, when they play good football they know how to do that. So, it's going to be a good game," Williams told the media during the mixed zone after the unveiling of the Fifa Club World Cup trophy at Chloorkop yesterday.
"For us, the most important thing is the three points because it will take us to nine ahead of them. It will take them to three points behind us [if Pirates win], so that's as much as bragging rights and walking with the chest out. But (it is) for us to take the three points and we are looking forward to doing that at home."
With both teams in great form heading into this fixture, Williams expects a close encounter and feels a small margin will decide the sold-out game. "Both teams have been doing well, (and) we know this game is won by small margins. If you look at the last few games that we played against them, there hasn't been a high score," he said.
"But football has been in the highest quality, (with) two powerhouses of SA football and in Africa now doing so well. So, it's going to be a good game, and it will unite the country.
Sundowns also come into this fixture having scored seven goals in their last two matches – against Golden Arrows and SuperSport United – and Williams wants his side to build on that going to the Bucs game.
Masandawana will welcome Bathusi Aubaas from suspension after missing the Arrows and SuperSport games.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso refuses to take credit as Downs continue to impress
Downs aim for Tshwane derby win to solidify lead
Mvala reveals how Cardoso's leadership improved Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos