Leopards coach Marques eyes top-3 finish

Struggling Spurs to test new Lidoda Duvha man tomorrow

07 February 2025 - 15:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Zeca Marques
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

New Black Leopards coach Zeca Marques is targeting a top-three finish in the Motsepe Foundation Championship to qualify for the promotion playoffs.

Leopards are currently 10th on the log table and six points behind third-place Milford and 14 fewer than leaders Durban City.

Marques, who this week replaced Maxwell Konadu, believes reaching the top three is doable. “My priority is to aim for the playoffs, it is doable. I've done it before. The last time I was here [in 2015 where he guided them to playoffs], we were in a similar situation, actually even worse,” Marques told Sowetan.

“The points difference was more, but we turned it around. There was a great sense of belief from the players, and this is the belief that I have to bring in now.

“One game at a time. Maybe treat every game like a cup final and I do not doubt that if we can win four games in a row. The closer you get to the top, the more energy and belief you have as a team, and I'm looking at the bigger picture; minimum third place, that's not too far.”

Marques's first assignment is a home match against struggling Cape Town Spurs tomorrow at Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm). “What made me join Leopards is, I understand the culture. I understand that certain things have changed and I will come here and improve certain things,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the previous coach did a lot of good things, so it is not about me just coming here and being the master key. Now I just come in and look at things from a different angle in terms of the challenges and fix them, that's what I'm here for.”

Fixtures

Today: Durban v Venda, Chatsworth (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Kruger v Casric, Kanyamazane (3.30pm); Leopards v Spurs, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); JDR v Highbury, Soshanguve (3.30pm); Callies v Upington, Dobsonville; Milford v Orbit, Princess Magogo (3.30pm); Lions v Leruma, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm)

Sunday: Baroka v University of PTA, Global (3.30pm).

